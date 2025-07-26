The favourite to win the 2025 Dally M Rookie of the Year award, Mark Nawaqanitawase has earned the backing of Joseph Suaalii to soon become a dual-international.

Since switching codes from the 15-man game to the NRL, Nawaqanitawase has taken the competition by storm and easily been one of the Roosters best players in attack with 13 tries and 14 line-breaks in 14 matches - this included a 'Try of the Year' candidate against the Bulldogs.

Already making 11 appearances for the Wallabies between 2022 and 2023, the 24-year-old who can play either on the wing or in the centres could become the latest individual to become a dual-international and is eligible to represent both Australia and Fiji.

It is understood that he was nearly selected for the Fijian international team to play in the 2024 Pacific Championships against the Cook Islands and Papua New Guinea.

While their paths only crossed for a limited time at the Roosters, rugby union convert and Wallabies star Joseph Suaalii has backed "Marky Mark" to play international rugby league.

"Yeah, one hundred per cent. I feel like whatever he wants to do in his life, he can do it," Suaalii said via AAP.

"You can see his athletic ability, his natural instinct, the way he can offload and run the ball.

"There's all these different things he can do on a league and rugby field, so the sky's the limit for Marky Mark.

"I had the pleasure of playing one game with him (at the Roosters in 2024) and he's picking up the game so quickly.

"I think the greatest thing he has is he wants to learn and he's a quick learner too. Honestly, it looks seamless the way he's doing it."