The Melbourne Storm and New Zealand Warriors are set to use their pre-season trial match as a fundraising event for Tonga.

Tonga has been rocked in the past week by a tsunami, caused by a volcanic explosion.

Virtually all communication has been shut off from the island, which is one of the lowest-lying in the world, and many players with family in Tonga are yet to hear if they have made it to safety.

There has already been a plea from the Tongan government however for the international community to rally in support of the island nation.

The Melbourne Storm and New Zealand Warriors have come on board with that call, dedicating their pre-season match on February 19 at Casey Fields to Tonga.

According to the clubs, a range of initiatives will be announced in the coming days and weeks to allow members and supports to donate to the cause at what is being dubbed as the "Unite for Tonga" clash.

“Tongans have a proud history in rugby league and with Storm,” Storm CEO Justin Rodski said.

“We are honoured to be able to join with our friends at the Warriors for this special Unite for Tonga match to do what we can to help in this time of need.

“The full details of the destruction and impact of the eruption on the people of Tonga is still unfolding, but we want to make sure we have done our bit to support the island community as they look to rebuild.

“We hope the Melbourne Storm and New Zealand Warriors fans can dig deep to support the initiatives we have in place and that life in Tonga can return to normal as quickly as possible."

Tongan coach Kristian Woolf told the Sydney Morning Herald yesterday that many players in his national side are yet to hear from family.

“I know a lot of people over there, I’ve spoken to a number of players who have a lot of close family in Tonga, but nobody has been able to have any contact at this stage - the worst thing is not knowing anything,” Woolf told the publication.

“You hope everything is alright, and everyone is in your thoughts, but not having that contact at the moment makes it really difficult.

“There are so many terrific people over there, and when our players go over, the way we are accommodated and treated, there is a real sense of belonging, and you appreciate how grateful the people are to have the players.

“It’s devastating to hear this has gone on. The fact there’s no communication coming out of there at the moment, you can only hope everyone has got to higher ground.

“We’d love communication to come out of there sooner than later so everyone can work out what sort of help is needed.”