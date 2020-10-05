Melbourne captain Cameron Smith has entered an early guilty plea following the NRL judiciary’s charge on the Storm veteran for a dangerous throw on Parramatta player Dylan Brown, per nrl.com.

The match review committee handed down a grade one charge for Smith, with the Storm skipper hit with 100 demerit points following Saturday night’s win over the Eels.

Smith will now be hit with 75 demerit points following the plea, allowing him to face the winner of Sydney and Canberra in the preliminary final in two weeks time.

Eels forward Marata Niukore has accepted a two game suspension for a grade one crusher tackle charge.

Niukore was unable to have the ban reduced due to past incidents, meaning he will only be able to feature for Parramatta in 2020 if the Eels are to make the grand final.

Newcastle’s Chris Randall is also facing a two week ban after a similar incident, with the hooker carrying over a 20 per cent loading for a previous charge.

Randall was charged with a crusher tackle on Rabbitoh Cody Walker during Sunday’s 46-20 loss to South Sydney.

Penrith star Viliame Kikau will face the NRL judiciary on Tuesday after second-rower entered a not guilty plea.

If Kikau is to win his case, he will be free to play in the Panthers’ preliminary final, with a losing case meaning Penrith must make the grand final if he is to return this season.

Sharks pair Sione Katoa and Siosifa Talakai have been handed fines worth 4550 each for respective charges from Saturday’s loss to Canberra.

Sydney veteran Jared Waerea-Hargreaves has been handed an $850 fine for a carrels tackle on Panther Dylan Edwards.