Storm half Cameron Munster is reportedly set to turn down a cut-priced extension with Melbourne.

Munster, who remains contracted until the end of next season, has begun discussions with the Storm in recent weeks, however negotiations look to have gone sour.

The Maroons five-eighth is among a trio of star names the Storm are pushing to re-sign, with fellow playmaking pair Harry Grant and Jahrome Hughes also understood to be in contract talks.

For Munster however, Melbourne have reportedly tabled a deal south of what the 27-year-old could receive elsewhere, with The Daily Telegraph reporting the six-time Kangaroos representative is expected to baulk at the offer.

While Munster is hopeful to remain in Victoria, an uncertain future could prompt substantial offers from rival clubs, particularly NRL newcomers the Dolphins.

Wayne Bennett's plans are sure to place a focus on Queensland talent for 2023 and beyond, with Grant already in their sights.

The Storm hooker is expected to re-sign with Melbourne for the long haul, with a reported three-year, $3 million offer set to be accepted by the rake.

Grant has quickly emerged as an elite dummy-half since returning to the club from his loan stint with the Tigers, flourishing under the tutelage of Craig Bellamy.

The master coach could be a pivotal factor in the retention of keys names in the coming months, particularly Grant.

“Craig is a huge drawcard but he is signed on with the club for five years,” Grant recently told News Corp.

“The system he has put in place - you see guys who come into the team and they know their role. That is because of the system Craig has put into place. He is still going to be involved for the next five years no matter what, whether it is from a distance or up close and personal.

“That is down the track and we will go from there. You can’t look too far down the track. We still have this season where we have him at the helm.

“We have to do all we can to repay the faith. Whatever he comes up with, that is his decision. He has things in his life that he has to prioritise at the moment.

“It would be a huge bonus if he does (stay as head coach). If not, that is down the track to worry about.”

Should Grant re-sign with the Storm, the Dolphins are understood to be prepared in turning their attention toward Rooster Sam Verrills and Cowboy Reece Robson.