Melbourne Storm superstar Josh Addo-Carr has signed with a new management company, which is key to facilitating his desired move to a Sydney club.

Fox Sports reports that Addo-Carr will join Sydney-based Crown Sports Management, which is led by agent Mario Tartak.

After leaving ex-manager Chris Orr earlier in the year, it’s been a bit of a mess for Addo-Carr ever since and it provided a problem for any chance of a move to NSW.

Addo-Carr has made it known that he wants to move back to NSW for family reasons, and the Melbourne Storm have come to an agreement with him that they will release him from his contract once a replacement is found.

South Sydney and Canterbury have been the two clubs most linked for Addo-Carr’s services.

It was speculated that the money Addo-Carr was getting from Melbourne was an issue for after learning what money other players in his position were getting.

Addo-Carr has considered representing himself after the struggles with his past agent, with teammate Christian Welch one of those players that represents himself and is now becoming a trend amongst a number of other players.

Crown Sports Management announced the Addo-Carr signing on their instagram page just after the Melbourne Storm and Sydney Roosters game on Thursday night.

They also manage NSW origin player and South Sydney star Damien Cook.

Addo-Carr is also good friends with current South Sydney players such as Cody Walker and Latrell Mitchell, proving that the Rabbitohs would be an enticing spot for the Storm star