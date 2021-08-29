NRL Rd 4 - Storm v Rabbitohs
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 05: Josh Addo-Carr of the Storm looks on during the round four NRL match between the Melbourne Storm and the South Sydney Rabbitohs at AAMI Park on June 05, 2020 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

Melbourne Storm winger Josh Addo-Carr is in a race to be fit for the finals after suffering a hamstring injury in the Storm's loss to Parramatta.

The speedster could now miss the start of the Melbourne's finals campaign with the injury keeping him out for up to two weeks.

With Melbourne securing the double chance, they have the opportunity to win their first final and secure a week-off. This added week would give Addo-Carr every chance to be right for the preliminary final.

Speed and power are crucial to Addo-Carr's game and he will need to make sure his body is 100% fit before returning.

He relies heavily on his hamstrings abilities to withstand such high volume pressure and force when taking off that the idea of him coming back under any sort of cloud is flirting with danger.

The night was a disaster for the Storm with their incredible winning streak coming to an end as well as trio Jesse Bromwich, Harry Grant and Brandon Smith al being placed on report.

 

 