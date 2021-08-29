Melbourne Storm winger Josh Addo-Carr is in a race to be fit for the finals after suffering a hamstring injury in the Storm's loss to Parramatta.

A pre-finals @storm scare as Josh Addo-Carr limps off clutching a hamstring Casualty Ward: https://t.co/o6BJhzjLJC pic.twitter.com/XEVUanB9IB — Fox League (@FOXNRL) August 28, 2021

The speedster could now miss the start of the Melbourne's finals campaign with the injury keeping him out for up to two weeks.

With Melbourne securing the double chance, they have the opportunity to win their first final and secure a week-off. This added week would give Addo-Carr every chance to be right for the preliminary final.

Speed and power are crucial to Addo-Carr's game and he will need to make sure his body is 100% fit before returning.

Josh Addo-Carr off with a hamstring injury, early signs are suggestive of a minor strain. Still even minor hamstring issues deserve respect & time with rehab, usually 2-4 weeks return to play. JAC’s game based on explosive acceleration so hamstrings under heavy load pic.twitter.com/u23fMyKimi — NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) August 28, 2021

He relies heavily on his hamstrings abilities to withstand such high volume pressure and force when taking off that the idea of him coming back under any sort of cloud is flirting with danger.

The night was a disaster for the Storm with their incredible winning streak coming to an end as well as trio Jesse Bromwich, Harry Grant and Brandon Smith al being placed on report.