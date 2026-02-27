With the ongoing court dramas surrounding Zac Lomax's potential move to the Melbourne Storm reaching roadblock after roadblock, the Victorian side may need to look around at their options if it doesn't go to plan. \n\nAs per the Daily Telegraph, the Cronulla Sharks are looking to shop Jesse Ramien to the Storm in a backup plan to Lomax.\n\nIt was also reported that Ramien's junior club, the Manly Sea Eagles, were looking for his services too, but the Storm look to be the stronger case.\n\nLomax's services at the Storm have been blocked by the Parramatta Eels, who claim they have been unfairly disadvantaged after Lomax agreed on a release to take up an offer in a different code.\n\nWhen the code fell through, Lomax was left in limbo, and with the Eels not wanting his services, the Storm have thrown everything at the NRL and the Parramatta-based outfit to strike a deal.\n\nThe court proceedings are expected to finish up the day after the Storm and the Eels versus each other at AAMI Park in Round 1.\n\nIf the Storm aren't able to acquire Lomax's services after a legal bout at the NSW Supreme Court, Ramien would be an excellent plan B. \n\nThe stakes are raised even higher after star winger Xavier Coates has been ruled out for over two months of the NRL season after an Achilles injury in the preseason.\n\nThe Sharks centre is off contract at the end of this year and would be looking to honour the rest of his current deal.\n\nHe would be a timely pick-up for the Storm, who are light on outside backs, adding plenty of experience and aggression to their backline.