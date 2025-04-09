Saturday afternoon and evening saw the Eels and Dolphins record their first wins of the season.

At the other end of the table, the Dogs continued their undefeated start to 2025.

In the middle of the table, is chaos. Beautiful, rugby league chaos. Upsets, blowouts, sin bins. We had it all this past weekend.

Where did your team land on our Power Rankings following Round Five?:

1. Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs (Last Week: 1)

The Dogs were able to keep the Newcastle Knights scoreless en route to a fifth straight win to open their 2025 campaign.

Kurt Mann celebrated his 200th appearance with a try in special scenes. Bronson Xerri is on fire on his left edge. To a man the Dogs were incredible.

They'll enter their Good Friday clash in two weeks undefeated as they have a bye this weekend. What a start to the season!

2. Melbourne Storm (5)

If there is one place you do not want to be, it is facing Melbourne coming off a loss. They wiped Manly off the park. At Brookvale no less.

Jahrome Hughes and Cam Munster were the chief destroyers while Grant Anderson crossed for a hat-trick. Words cannot describe that second half blitz.

Melbourne host the Warriors, off a bye, on Sunday afternoon in what could low key be the most entertaining game of the round.

3. Brisbane Broncos (3)

The Broncos never really seemed to get out of second gear against the Tigers. That's more a positive than a negative as they were way too good.

Adam Reynolds potential injury was a sour note on an otherwise brilliant night. Pat Carrigan out pointed his prop partner in Payne Haas on the night.

Brisbane, again at home, have a chance to really go wild on the stuttering Roosters on Friday night. I expect that they will.

4. New Zealand Warriors (4)

The Warriors sat back and enjoyed the chaos of this past weekend via the bye.

They travel to play the red hot Storm on Sunday afternoon. Probably the best case scenario for playing in Melbourne.

5. South Sydney Rabbitohs (6)

The Bunnies continue to defy an injury crisis, and the odds, in winning games. This weekend it was over arch rivals the Roosters.

Latrell Mitchell enjoyed the glory of the match-winning pass but it was set up, again, by their little maestro Jye Gray.

Souths, with both starting halves unavailable, will play the Cowboys on Saturday evening. You'd be silly to write them off.

6. Manly Sea Eagles (2)

I'm not saying, for a second, that Manly beat the Storm with Tom Trbojevic in the side, but boy do they look like a different team without their star number one.

Manly, despite home ground advantage, were played off the park. Truthfully they were lucky not top cop 50+. Tolutau Koula was the Sea Eagles best on the day.

A trip to Perth, on a short turnaround, against the desperate Sharks sits ahead of them. Could define their season.

7. Canberra Raiders (11)

The Raiders produced one of the tries of the season to down the Sharks in the final moments on Thursday night. Truthfully though they were the better side all night.

Joseph Tapine had a huge night out while Jamal Fogarty had the Sharks back three running round in circles under the high ball. Sebastian Kris is quickly becoming a favourite of mine.

A trip to Darwin to play the Eels on Saturday night looks a good opportunity, albeit in oppressive conditions.

8. Cronulla Sharks (7)

The Sharks had their moments against the Raiders on Thursday night but were ultimately out-enthused by a Canberra side who wanted it more.

Addin Fonua-Blake needs some other forwards to go with him. He was a monster in the middle but was the only one. Nicho Hynes and Will Kennedy had awful nights out.

Cronulla need a win to ease fans frustration. Manly are a tough get, especially off a loss. The Perth trip will make Sharks players glad for the long turnaround.

9. Gold Coast Titans (8)

The Titans continue to be the worst enemies of tipsters NRL wide. I swear they hit "random" as they walk down the tunel.

Almost every player who was good last week was bad this time round. It's going to be a wild ride this year my friends.

I've got no idea what to expect when they play the Dragons this weekend. It has to be better than what they produced against the Dolphins.

10. Newcastle Knights (9)

The Knights returned from a week off yet look like they need another week off after being held scoreless by the Bulldogs.

They lacked any real spark despite having a long turnaround. I hope, for Knights fans sake, this was just a random off night and not the norm.

We should find out this Sunday afternoon when they host the Tigers in what shapes as an early litmus test.

11. Wests Tigers (10)

The Tigers certainly had their moments on Saturday night against the Broncos but were ultimately outclassed.

Starford To'a continued his impressive start to the season with a try double. Terrell May and Fonua Pole largely matches the best starting props in the competition.

A very winnable game against the Knights this Sunday allows a perfect opportunity to get back into winning ways.

12. St George Illawarra Dragons (12)

The Dragons looked primed to win their second straight game on Saturday aafternoon, only to have it snatched away in Golden Point.

Clint Gutherson was absolutely incredible, crossing for two tries and assisting a third. He was almost perfect against his old side.

The Dragons need to move on quickly. They host an out of sorts Titans side on Friday evening. They couldn't ask for a better fixture.

13. Penrith Panthers (13)

The Panthers horror 2025 has continued on the back of a fourth straight loss. If only Jesse McLean had passed that ball ...

Nathan Cleary returned and, obviously, improved the side. Daine Laurie has looked very impressive in the fullback role.

Penrith face the unthinkable prospect of a fifth straight loss this weekend. A Thursday night trip to play the Dolphins is almost must win.

14. North Queensland Cowboys (15)

It would make sense to have the Cowboys above the team they just beat, but I'm still not sold on this Cowboys side yet. This despite the huge win.

Tom Dearden has slotted right back into his usual ways, almost the second he was joined by Jake Clifford. Drinkwater too. Funny that.

The Cowboys have a long trip to Sydney ahead of them but they do play a Bunnies side missing a mountain of talent. They're a real crack.

15. The Dolphins (16)

The Dolphins reminded us all of what they can do in securing their first win of the season. The local derby win over the Titans would have been even sweeter.

The Hammer showed signs of awakening but it was Isaiya Katoa was the star on the night. I hope rumours he is looking for a return to Sydney are put to bed real quick.

The Phins host the stuttering Panthers on Thursday night. I couldn't tell you the last time Penrith lost five straight games so this will be a test to say the least.

16. Parramatta Eels (17)

The Eels are off the mark in 2025. It simply had to be Zac Lomax against his own side too. "Scenes" as the kids say.

Isaiah Iongi lit up Commbank Stadium in a career best game. Junior Paulo looks every bit the monster forward he was last season, again.

The annual Darwin trip, against the Raiders, presents a decent chance for the Eels to double their win total. Surely that win will provide the confidence they need to click into gear.

17. Sydney Roosters (14)

I know that the Eels currently sit 17th on the NRL table, but I don't care ... The Roosters are the worst team in the comp right now.

They lost to an undermanned Bunnies team who had one fit player on the bench for a long, long stretch. I'm not shocked both Chad Townsend and Dom Young are set to be dropped.

A Friday night clash with Brisbane sure seems a daunting task given the performances from both teams across the past fortnight.