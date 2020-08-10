The Melbourne Storm have announced the re-signing of Tom Eisenhuth on a two-year deal.

The Storm centre made his first grade debut for Penrith in 2012 but didn’t play his second game until 2019.

Eisenhuth made an impact towards the end of the last season, playing four games.

He has made eight appearances this year to become more of a regular in the team, including being a part of the run-on side in the last two games.

Eisenhuth’s minutes have gradually increased over the season and he has played the full 80 minutes in both games he’s started.

Eisenhuth has scored one NRL try in his 13 career appearances.