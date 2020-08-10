The Melbourne Storm have announced the re-signing of Tom Eisenhuth on a two-year deal.
The Storm centre made his first grade debut for Penrith in 2012 but didn’t play his second game until 2019.
Eisenhuth made an impact towards the end of the last season, playing four games.
He has made eight appearances this year to become more of a regular in the team, including being a part of the run-on side in the last two games.
Eisenhuth’s minutes have gradually increased over the season and he has played the full 80 minutes in both games he’s started.
Eisenhuth has scored one NRL try in his 13 career appearances.
2 more years for Tommy.
Tom has signed on for seasons 2021/2022 and we couldn't be more happier.#YourStorm pic.twitter.com/ICbjct9Yj4
— Melbourne Storm (@storm) August 10, 2020
Why?
1 try in 13 games..
he’s not young, and he’s not going to turn into something useful.
Why not get Jordan Kahu, he can cover the whole backline and kick goals?
Why not get Patrick Herber he can also cover the whole backline and kick goals plus he’s young?
Why not grab Josh Hoffman who isn’t signed up to any team? Or Gerald Beale who the Warriors don’t want..
This guy is not even reserve grade quality