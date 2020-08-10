Melbourne Storm Training Session
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 18: Tom Eisenhuth in action during a Melbourne Storm NRL training session at Gosch's Paddock on March 18, 2020 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Daniel Pockett/Getty Images)

The Melbourne Storm have announced the re-signing of Tom Eisenhuth on a two-year deal.

The Storm centre made his first grade debut for Penrith in 2012 but didn’t play his second game until 2019.

Eisenhuth made an impact towards the end of the last season, playing four games.

He has made eight appearances this year to become more of a regular in the team, including being a part of the run-on side in the last two games.

Eisenhuth’s minutes have gradually increased over the season and he has played the full 80 minutes in both games he’s started.

Eisenhuth has scored one NRL try in his 13 career appearances.

  1. Why?
    1 try in 13 games..
    he’s not young, and he’s not going to turn into something useful.

    Why not get Jordan Kahu, he can cover the whole backline and kick goals?

    Why not get Patrick Herber he can also cover the whole backline and kick goals plus he’s young?

    Why not grab Josh Hoffman who isn’t signed up to any team? Or Gerald Beale who the Warriors don’t want..

    This guy is not even reserve grade quality