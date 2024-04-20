The Melbourne Storm are reportedly preparing to open contract talks with star fullback Ryan Papenhuyzen.

The gun number one is off-contract at the end of the 2025 campaign, and could well hit the free market to ascertain his true value before determining whether to commit more of his long-term future to the club he has played his entire career at to date.

Papenhuyzen has struggled for fitness in recent times, missing games in each of the last few seasons through a concussion, debilitating knee injury, and then an ankle injury.

He has so far been unhindered in 2024 though, managing to return to somewhere near his best as he slots back into the jersey where he made a name for himself early in his career in the Victorian capital.

Despite that, there has been plenty of talk that Papenhuyzen may not remain in Melbourne beyond the end of 2025 as the club move to Sua Fa'alogo, who is shaping as the club's next breakout star and is signed until at least the end of 2028. Nick Meaney also has aspirations to play number one after filling in for Papenhuyzen last year and has re-signed while playing at centre this campaign.

Given all that, it would be understandable if the Storm looked to free up their salary cap and move on from Papenhuyzen, but The Sydney Morning Herald are reporting they are desperate to have the fullback re-sign before he can hit the open market and talk to rival clubs on November 1.

It's understood the club believe there is way for Papenhuyzen, Fa'alogo and Meaney to all co-exist in the same team moving forward, with the Storm also likely to be under new direction as Craig Bellamy continues on his year-to-year contract.

It's understood club chairman Matt Tripp will take a direct role in negotiations with the 25-year-old, with the Storm's grand vision being that Papenhuyzen will finish his career as a one-club player.

“He's been a great servant of the club, and it's fantastic to see him back on the park,” Tripp told the publication.

“We see him as a key part of our future, and we will begin those talks within the next couple of weeks.”