The Melbourne Storm have named their squad for Saturday’s final trial clash against the North Queensland Cowboys at Casey Fields at 5pm.

The Storm have named a near full-strength side, including the likes of Cameron Smith, Cameron Munster, Josh Addo-Carr, Felise Kaufusi and Dale Finucane.

Brandon Smith (facial fracture), Christian Welch (knee rehab) and Nelson Asofa-Solomona (hamstring strain) are the only regular first-graders missing.

Melbourne Storm v North Queensland Cowboys

  1. Ryan Papenhuyzen
  2. Suliasi Vunivalu
  3. Justin Olam
  4. Marion Seve
  5. Josh Addo-Carr
  6. Cameron Munster
  7. Jahrome Hughes
  8. Jesse Bromwich
  9. Cameron Smith
  10. Tui Kamikamica
  11. Felise Kaufusi
  12. Kenny Bromwich
  13. Dale Finucane
  14. Harry Grant
  15. Tino Fa’Asuamaleaui
  16. Max King
  17. Albert Vete
  18. Tom Eisenhuth
  19. Darryn Schonig
  20. Nicho Hynes
  21. Brenko Lee
  22. Ryley Jacks
  23. Cooper Johns
  24. Chris Lewis