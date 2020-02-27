The Melbourne Storm have named their squad for Saturday’s final trial clash against the North Queensland Cowboys at Casey Fields at 5pm.
The Storm have named a near full-strength side, including the likes of Cameron Smith, Cameron Munster, Josh Addo-Carr, Felise Kaufusi and Dale Finucane.
Brandon Smith (facial fracture), Christian Welch (knee rehab) and Nelson Asofa-Solomona (hamstring strain) are the only regular first-graders missing.
Melbourne Storm v North Queensland Cowboys
- Ryan Papenhuyzen
- Suliasi Vunivalu
- Justin Olam
- Marion Seve
- Josh Addo-Carr
- Cameron Munster
- Jahrome Hughes
- Jesse Bromwich
- Cameron Smith
- Tui Kamikamica
- Felise Kaufusi
- Kenny Bromwich
- Dale Finucane
- Harry Grant
- Tino Fa’Asuamaleaui
- Max King
- Albert Vete
- Tom Eisenhuth
- Darryn Schonig
- Nicho Hynes
- Brenko Lee
- Ryley Jacks
- Cooper Johns
- Chris Lewis