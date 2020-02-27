The Melbourne Storm have named their squad for Saturday’s final trial clash against the North Queensland Cowboys at Casey Fields at 5pm.

The Storm have named a near full-strength side, including the likes of Cameron Smith, Cameron Munster, Josh Addo-Carr, Felise Kaufusi and Dale Finucane.

Brandon Smith (facial fracture), Christian Welch (knee rehab) and Nelson Asofa-Solomona (hamstring strain) are the only regular first-graders missing.

Melbourne Storm v North Queensland Cowboys