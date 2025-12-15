The Melbourne Storm appear ready to usher in a new era at fullback in 2026.

Exciting young gun Sua Fa'alogo is poised to take over the No.1 jersey following Ryan Papenhuyzen's decision to walk away from the NRL.

Long viewed internally as one of the Storm's most promising local products, Fa'alogo's opportunities at fullback have been limited while Papenhuyzen remained fit.

That is now set to change, with Storm director of football Frank Ponissi confirming the path is clear for the 22-year-old to stake his claim.

“There's no doubt that he'll get first crack, and then it's up to Sua to take it,” Ponissi told news.com.au.

Ponissi said the change in circumstances had clearly impacted Fa'alogo's mindset heading into the preseason.

“You can tell that he's come back and knows that with ‘Paps' not here, he's a genuine chance to be the fullback,” he said.

“Before that, realistically in the back of his mind he would have been thinking that with Paps fit, he'd always be No.2.

“Now he has got a genuine opportunity.”

Fa'alogo has shown flashes of his electrifying potential across 22 NRL appearances, though all seven of his games last season came on the wing.

While injuries disrupted his 2024 campaign, the speedster consistently impressed when deployed at fullback, regularly cracking triple-figure running metres.

Despite the opening presenting itself, Fa'alogo stressed that nothing will be handed to him.

“Nothing has been confirmed yet, but just talking to the coaches, I know I have to work hard first and take my opportunity,” he said.

“I have to work hard for that jersey…. You have to work first and then hopefully get the opportunity.

“It would be so good to put that jersey on.”