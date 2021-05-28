Melbourne second-rower Felise Kaufusi is set to miss next month’s State of Origin series opener for Queensland after being handed a ban by the NRL Judiciary for tripping.
Kaufusi was charged for tripping Broncos playmaker Jake Turpin in the 74th-minute of Thursday’s 40-12 victory over Brisbane.
The 29-year-old has been automatically ruled out of representing the Maroons given two prior incidents that lead to a one-game ban irrespective of an early guilty plea.
Kaufusi would only be free to play in the June 9 clash against New South Wales should be successfully appeal the suspension.
Kaufusi previously served a two-game suspension for grade two dangerous tackle on Parramatta counterpart Ryan Matterson in Round 2.