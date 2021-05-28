SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 18: Felise Kaufusi of the Storm looks on after being placed on report for a tackle on Ryan Matterson of the Eels during the round two NRL match between the Parramatta Eels and the Melbourne Storm at Bankwest Stadium on March 18, 2021, in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Melbourne second-rower Felise Kaufusi is set to miss next month’s State of Origin series opener for Queensland after being handed a ban by the NRL Judiciary for tripping.

Kaufusi was charged for tripping Broncos playmaker Jake Turpin in the 74th-minute of Thursday’s 40-12 victory over Brisbane.

The 29-year-old has been automatically ruled out of representing the Maroons given two prior incidents that lead to a one-game ban irrespective of an early guilty plea.

FELISE KAUFUSI
Second-row
Storm
2021 SEASON AVG
29.6
Tackles Made
0.2
Tries
0.6
Tackle Breaks

Kaufusi would only be free to play in the June 9 clash against New South Wales should be successfully appeal the suspension.

Kaufusi previously served a two-game suspension for grade two dangerous tackle on Parramatta counterpart Ryan Matterson in Round 2.