Round 11 truly had everything.

One of the greatest tries you'll ever see, a Saturday night blockbuster, and, oh, some State of Origin thing?

I said it last week and I'm doubling down; right now there are five form teams and the rest is set to "random".

Where did your team land on this week's Power Rankings?

1. Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs (Last Week: 1)

Twice in two weeks now the Dogs have chased down big Half Time deficits. I'm not sure that's the best tactic but so far, so good.

Max King lead the way for the blues and whites with a special shout out to Lipoi Hopoi. Bronson Xerri threatened out wide as per usual.

The Dogs, sans a host of stars, will host the Dolphins on Thursday night. Despite the outs, they start heavy favourites.

2. New Zealand Warriors (3)

The Warriors kept their brilliant start to 2025 going with a 16-12 win over a spirited Dolphins side.

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck had a brilliant game on return while Luke Metcalf shot to the top of the Dally M ladder. Mitch Barnett was a monster in the middle and earned his Origin selection.

The Warriors host the Raiders on Sunday evening (NZ time). They'll be missing both starting props but will enter as slight favourites at home.

3. Canberra Raiders (4)

The Raiders train just keeps on motoring on. They crushed the poor Titans on Sunday afternoon in another show of brute force.

Xavier Savage can count himself very unlucky to miss Origin selection. Keao Weekes has his best game and has hit a purple patch of form.

A very difficult clash with the Warriors awaits. Canberra have lost Hudson Young for the contest but will be confident all the same.

4. Cronulla Sharks (5)

The Sharks recorded their best win of the season on Saturday night over the Storm. Missing their right edge backline players on top.

Addin Fonua-Blake delivered as he was signed to do while Blayke Brailey and Ronaldo Mulitalo were awesome on the night.

The Sharks have a short trip to Gosford where they play an undermanned Roosters side. They've gone from the hunter to the hunted in a week so it will be interesting to see how they go.

5. Melbourne Storm (4)

The Storm fell short of a brilliant comeback to the Sharks in the Shire. Xavier Coates did he very best to get his side home via three magnificent tries.

Cam Munster looked to have his team on track for a late win but not even he could overcome a desperate Sharks side.

The Storm have the bye this weekend which is well timed as a large chunk of their preferred 17 is running out next Wednesday night.

6. Manly Sea Eagles (9)

Manly bounced back in a big way on Saturday afternoon in putting the Cowboys to the sword.

Tolutau Koula, Lehi Hopoate and Jason Saab both had highlight nights out wide for the Sea Eagles. Ben Trbojevic may have had his best game to date.

Manly play the Eels on Friday night in an old rivalry. Both sides are missing players through Origin selection so it evens out.

7. Brisbane Broncos (6)

I give up on trying to rate this Broncos outfit. They were equal parts incredible, equal parts awful in their shock loss to the Dragons.

Ezra Mam returned and had a blistering afternoon. Kotoni Staggs put forward a late Origin charge. Both props dominated their matchups.

A bye this weekend should see them regroup and decide whether or not they are serious.

8. North Queensland Cowboys (7)

The Cowboys were humbled, on their own turf, by the Sea Eagles on Saturday evening.

Tom Dearden nailed his Origin audition but otherwise the home side were well below par. Much like the Broncos, I don't know what to make of this club.

They have the bye this weekend, which is well timed due to Origin commitments.

9. South Sydney Rabbitohs (13)

The Bunnies capped off a magical win, in horror conditions, over the Tigers on Sunday night.

Campbell Graham's match-saving tackle summed up their attitude on the night. Keaon Koloamatangi went into beast mode and ran for 282 metres. Some stats have it higher.

Souths have the bye this weekend and hopefully will see some players return after the break.

10. The Dolphins (8)

The Dolphins played their part in an entertaining Saturday afternoon clash but ultimately fell to the Warriors.

Herbie Farnworth is so darn good in the centres for this side. Francis Molo certainly added some size and work rate to the Dolphins middle.

The Phins have an Origin-effected Dogs side in their future on Thursday night. It's not a "must win" but it's one they need all the same.

11. Penrith Panthers (11)

Penrith "enjoyed" the bye this past weekend. I say that as they probably wanted to play given the amount of players out this coming week.

They return to play Knights, sans a host of Origin stars. Probably the best draw they could have hoped for to be honest.

12. Sydney Roosters (10)

The Roosters were so good for so long on Thursday night yet fell short to the red hot Bulldogs.

Mark Nawaqanitawase crossed for a double, including one of the all time great, individual tries. He had a bad night under the high ball though.

A supremely depleted Roosters outfit travel to Gosford to host the Sharks on Saturday night. Just another example of Origin disruption.

13. St George Illawarra Dragons (14)

The Dragons are back in the winner's circle following a fantastic win over the Broncos on Sunday afternoon.

Clint Gutherson has been such a brilliant addition to this side and had a new flawless game. That captain's challenge was the only real blip on the day.

Frustratingly the Dragons have the bye this weekend. They'd want to build on the momentum that win gave them.

14. Wests Tigers (12)

The Tigers were left battered, bruised and frustrated following a loss to Souths in biblical rain on Sunday night.

Terrell May and Apisai Koroisau did everything in their power to drag their side home but unfortunately some of the side failed to go with them.

Although they're not represented at Origin level, the bye will do them good. Benji Marshall needs to quickly get his players back on track.

15. Parramatta Eels (17)

The Eels banked a precious, pre-Origin win via a comfortably win over the Knights on Thursday night.

Zac Lomax was a monster on return and bagged an Origin jersey. Jack Williams had his best game in his new club colours. Will Penisini was very good on the night.

Parra will host the Sea Eagles on Friday night missing their two biggest stars. That said, Manly are struck down too so it should be a decent game.

16. Gold Coast Titans (15)

The Titans started well in the capital, managed to score 24 points yet still got their pants pulled down by the Raiders.

Aj Brimson was finally moved to fullback and looked good but I dare say the defensive issues for the returning Kieran Foran may see that experiment end real quick.

They have a bye this weekend. Des Hasler has two months to save his job. The Titans look gone already.

17. Newcastle Knights (16)

Newcastle are proving to be a frustrating watch in 2025. I feel for their fans.

There wasn't much to write home about on Thursday night as the Knights fell to the Eels.

Their opponents this weekend, Penrith, are missing five of their best players through Origin duty and yet still start as short priced favourites. Horror show in the Hunter.