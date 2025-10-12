Aiming to go one step further next season, the Melbourne Storm have extended the contract of an off-contract forward, while another one will soon follow.

Not one of the five departing players confirmed by the club earlier in the week, two-time Samoan international Lazarus Vaalepu, has agreed to a new deal which will see him remain in Storm colours for a couple more seasons.

Meanwhile, a club source has confirmed to Zero Tackle that Ativalu Lisati will remain at the club for at least the 2026 NRL season after a breakout campaign, which saw him play in the 2025 NRL Grand Final.

⚡️ SIGNING NEWS: The Melbourne Storm has re-signed Lazarus Vaalepu for two more seasons @zerotackle pic.twitter.com/XJ85UuKqFJ — Ethan Lee Chalk (@EthanLeeChalk) October 11, 2025

Debuting in Round 20 last season, Vaalepu featured in 12 first-grade matches after arriving at the club from the Canberra Raiders on a train and trial contract.

Only contracted for six weeks at the time, he has impressed club officials in limited action and is set to earn a more prominent role in 2026 following the recent departures of Christian Welch and Nelson Asofa-Solomona as well as the pending exit of Tui Kamikamica.

"I love living in Melbourne and playing at Melbourne," the front-rower told Zero Tackle at the start of the year..

"Whatever it takes, I'll try and get an extension there, so hopefully stay there.

"I wouldn't mind being in a one-man club."

Melbourne Storm Best 17 and Full Squad

1. Ryan Papenhuyzen

2. Xavier Coates

3. Nick Meaney

4. Jack Howarth

5. Will Warbrick

6. Cameron Munster

7. Jahrome Hughes

8. Josh King

9. Harry Grant

10. Stefano Utoikamanu

11. Eliesa Katoa

12. Shawn Blore

13. Trent Loiero

Interchange

14. Sua Fa'alogo

15. Joe Chan

16. Ativalu Lisati

17. Alec MacDonald

Rest of squad

18. Jonah Pezet

19. Moses Leo

20. Josiah Pahulu

21. Lazarus Vaalepu

22. No player signed.

23. No player signed.

24. No player signed.

25. No player signed.

26. No player signed.

27. No player signed.

28. No player signed.

29. No player signed.

30. No player signed.