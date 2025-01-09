Melbourne Storm front-rower Lazarus Vaalepu has provided an insight into his future as he enters the final 12 months of his contract and had a breakout season in 2024.

Coming off being named in the Samoa squad against England, the 25-year-old had a remarkable year in 2024 which saw him play in the 2024 NRL Grand Final against the Penrith Panthers and earn his maiden international call-up.

Able to speak and negotiate with rival teams for 2026, Vaalepu revealed to Zero Tackle that he wants to "hopefully stay" in Melbourne colours beyond the end of next season.

"I love living in Melbourne and playing at Melbourne," the front-rower said.

"Whatever it takes I'll try and get an extension there, so hopefully stay there. I wouldn't mind being in a one-man club."

Debuting in Round 20 last season, Vaalepu featured in seven first-grade matches after arriving at the club from the Canberra Raiders on a train and trial contract.

Only contracted for six weeks at the time, he has impressed club officials in limited and is set to earn a more prominent role in 2025 and heading into the future as Christian Welch, Nelson Asofa-Solomona and Tui Kamaikamica come to the backend of their careers.

"I just (want to) keep improving that's been the main thing. Improving every day, just going up and up and obviously the rewards will come," he added.

"Just trying to keep doing the same thing. Nothing changes, just more intensity."

At the time of publication, the Melbourne Storm have six players off-contract at the end of next season and have 11 vacant spots left on their Top 30 roster for the 2026 NRL season.

Their off-contract list includes Vaalepu, Grant Anderson, Bronson Garlick, Tui Kamikamica, Josh King and Ativalu Lisati.

Storm Best 17 and Full Squad for 2026

1. Ryan Papenhuyzen

2. Xavier Coates

3. Nick Meaney

4. Jack Howarth

5. Will Warbrick

6. Cameron Munster

7. Jahrome Hughes

8. Nelson Asofa-Solomona

9. Harry Grant

10. Stefano Utoikamanu

11. Eliesa Katoa

12. Shawn Blore

13. Trent Loiero

Interchange

14. Jonah Pezet

15. Joe Chan

16. No player signed.

17. Alec MacDonald

Rest of squad

18. Sua Fa'alogo

19. Moses Leo

20. No player signed.

21. No player signed.

22. No player signed.

23. No player signed.

24. No player signed.

25. No player signed.

26. No player signed.

27. No player signed.

28. No player signed.

29. No player signed.

30. No player signed.

Christian Welch and Tyran Wishart have options in their contract for 2026 and have not been included in the list of contracted players.

2026 development list

1. Jai Bowden

2. Stanley Huen