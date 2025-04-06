Melbourne Storm number one Ryan Papenhuyzen has taken to social media to confirm he has no injury concern after failing to finish Sunday afternoon's game against the Manly Sea Eagles.

The star fullback, who has had his fair share of issues over the last two years, was among the best for Melbourne on Sunday, but was put on the bench during the closing stages with what was reported on the Fox Sports coverage to be nothing serious.

Papenhuyzen however took to social media to confirm there was no issue, stating it is a ‘corked glute' and that ‘we good' in a brief story update.

ADVERTISEMENT

4 Pines Park MAN 24 FT 48 MEL MATCH CENTRE ▶︎

Coach Craig Bellamy confirmed during the post-match press conference that the decision to take him from the field was down to the score being what it was.

“I think he just got a bit of a cork in his back or copped a knee on the way down or whatever, so with the score the way it was, we just thought it was safe to get him off,” Bellamy said.

The Storm will also be hoping Xavier Coates will be able to play next weekend when Melbourne clash with the New Zealand Warriors.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coates was taken from the field in the final minutes of the game and went straight to the dressing rooms, but Bellamy said his Queensland Maroons representative winger may have stayed on if it was a close game.

“I don't think it's too bad. X felt a bit of tightness in his hamstring so with the situation of the game, I don't know if he would have went on if it was a tight game,” Bellamy said on Coates.

“I don't think they are too worried about that.

“With X and hamstring tightness, you panic about that, but hopefully both are okay for next week.”

The Storm have a full seven-day turnaround before taking on the New Zealand Warriors next weekend, something that will only help the duo in their quest to back up.