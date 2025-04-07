Albert Kelly, a former five-eighth for the Cronulla Sharks, Gold Coast Titans and Brisbane Broncos, has joined a new deal that will allow him to continue his rugby league playing career.

Last playing in the NRL in 2022, the playmaker has signed with the Cessnock Goannas for the 2025 season, which compete in the Newcastle Rugby League competition.

The move will see him play alongside former Newcastle Knights reserve-grader Hayden Sutton and Fijian international Netane Masima, who have also signed with the Goannas for the upcoming season.

Named vice-captain of the Australian Schoolboys team in 2008, Kelly's career began at the Parramatta Eels when he signed a lucrative four-year contract with the club after being chased by the Sydney Roosters and St George Illawarra Dragons.

However, it didn't work out at the Eels and he ended up making his first-grade debut for the Cronulla Sharks in 2010 before spells with the Gold Coast Titans, Hull Kingston Rovers, Hull FC and most recently the Brisbane Broncos.

During this time, he made 59 appearances in the NRL before his release from the Broncos in 2022 after being involved in a drunken fight with teammate Payne Haas.