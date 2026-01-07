Zac Lomax has been out of the NRL for a couple of months now, but somehow continues to make headlines as his in-limbo career continues to generate controversy.

The Parramatta Eels currently hold the key to his NRL career, after Lomax secured a conditional release from the club late last year.

Now he wants back in with the Melbourne Storm, and while the back-to-back Grand Finalists are keen on his services, the Eels aren't budging.

While Lomax is now looking to hire lawyers in a bid to secure a release from his commitments to Parramatta, it's likely only a player swap between the two clubs would be enough to convince his former club to budge on their stance.

Senior journalist Buzz Rothfield has sparked up rumours of one player swap in particular, taking to X to share what he's been hearing earlier this week.

”Jack Howarth for Zac Lomax,” Rothfield posted on social media.

While he didn't reveal anymore than the bare minimum of the proposed trade, the swap itself would be hard for the Eels to push back on, if true.

Howarth fills a gap on Parramatta's edge that they desperately need plugged, while also providing the club with a long-term star that they can build around.

If the Storm are serious about acquiring the NSW Blues representative, they'll need to give up some value, and Howarth may just be their most valuable asset in any transaction.