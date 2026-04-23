The Papua New Guinea Chiefs' recruitment plans for their 2028 entry into the NRL have taken a fascinating family twist, with rising teenager Basil Coates now on their radar — potentially opening the door for a rare three-brother reunion at professional level.\n\nBasil Coates, 18, is currently playing in the Under 19 Mal Meninga Cup for Tweed and has been earning strong praise for his performances this season.\n\nAccording to Sport Confidential, the outside back has attracted growing attention from PNG Chiefs recruiters, who are closely tracking his development.\n\nWhat makes the interest even more compelling is the family connection.\n\nBasil is the younger brother of Melbourne Storm winger Xavier Coates and Brisbane Broncos development player Phillip Coates — all three siblings operating in the same position group as outside backs.\n\nThe Coates name already carries significant weight in rugby league circles, and Basil is now being viewed as a serious contender for Junior Kumuls selection, further strengthening his ties to Papua New Guinea pathways.\n\nXavier Coates was born in Port Moresby, while the brothers' mother hails from the Gulf Province of PNG, giving the trio strong heritage links that could prove pivotal as the Chiefs build their identity ahead of their inaugural season.\n\nBoth Xavier and Phillip remain contracted until the end of 2027 with their respective clubs, meaning the timing could align neatly with the Chiefs' entry into the competition, with all three brothers potentially available as the franchise begins assembling its first-ever squad.\n\nAs it stands, the idea of the Coates brothers lining up together in a PNG Chiefs jersey remains hypothetical — but with Basil's rapid rise and strong family connections to Papua New Guinea, it's a storyline firmly worth watching as 2028 approaches.