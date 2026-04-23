It isn't often the Penrith Panthers make a recruitment blunder.

However, their decision to let Francis Manuleleua leave at the end of 2024 may just come back to bite them.

Manuleleua joined the Newcastle Knights ahead of the 2025 season, plying his trade in reserve grade for the entire year before seriously impressing in his first-grade starting debut against the Sydney Roosters last weekend.

A second-rower, he finished the game with one try assist, one tackle break, two line breaks, as well as 35 post-contact metres and 123 run metres.

That performance, along with consistent displays in the NSW Cup, earned the 21-year-old an upgraded deal until the end of the 2028 season, with the option for an extra year.

The Panthers, who previously had him in their pathway system, reportedly let him go due to his attitude and a lack of skill.

"The Panthers didn't rate him - they thought he was too lazy and wasn't going to make it," a source told Barry Toohey of the Newcastle Herald.

"The Knights saw the upside in him and gave him a three-year deal with the insurance of an option in their favour for the final year. He'll run out with plenty of motivation on Sunday."

Manuleleua has been named to start in the second-row again for this Sunday's match which is, ironically, against the Panthers, the same club that let him go in 2024.