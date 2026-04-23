The St George Illawarra Dragons are staring down one of their most significant roster resets in recent memory.\n\nThe Dragons currently have 11 players off-contract at the end of the season, ceasing all contract negotiations with these individuals earlier this month after a winless start to the season.\n\nWide World of Sports revealed that the Red V were preparing for a mass cleanout of their off-contract players as they begin to map out a 'hit list' of players to show the door, including extending an invitation for larger contract players contracted till the end of 2027 to have a "look around".\n\nAt the centre of the shifting landscape is emerging playmaker Kade Reed, who has entered the frame for a long-term halves role in the Red V after being handed his NRL debut this weekend under new coach Dean Young.\n\nHis introduction comes at a crucial time for the club, with the Dragons currently holding more questions than answers surrounding their future.\n\nThe uncertainty is compounded by a growing list of players reaching contract crossroads, with several senior names coming off deals at the end of 2026, including Damien Cook, Luciano Leilua, Blake Lawrie, Tyrell Sloan and Christian Tuipulotu.\n\nAccording to Nine, other senior players with long-term contracts, including Gutherson and Flanagan, will be informed they are free to go if they can find a new club.\n\nJaydn Su'A is already locked in to join the Parramatta Eels in 2027, with question marks still surrounding whether he will make an early exit this year.\n\nHowever, the Dragons have already sorted part of their new look team, with Keaon Koloamatangi arriving in 2027, a move that signals a strategic shift in the club's middle and edge rotation as they look to rebuild around a younger core.\n\nBut it is the half picture that remains the most pressing concern.\n\nWith Reed now in the conversation for a long-term partnership, the Dragons would be stupid not to investigate the open market for options to bolster their spine. \n\nSeveral playmakers across the NRL are currently available at the end of the season, including Tanah Boyd, Chanel Harris-Tavita, Jake Clifford and Kodi Nikorima.\n\nThose names could either partner with Reed in the short term or be brought in as experienced cover while the club continues to develop the young gun.\n\nThe urgency around roster planning has only intensified following reports of a major incoming deal for fullback Scott Drinkwater.\n\nHis expected $3 million, three-year signing is set to significantly reshape the Dragons' salary cap picture, meaning the club will have to make some big decisions on who stays and who goes.\n\nWith major arrivals on the horizon, a debutant emerging in the halves, and a long list of players off-contract, the Dragons are entering a pivotal recruitment cycle where not every familiar face is likely to be retained.\n\nThe direction is clear: a reset is underway, and the next 12 months will define what the Red V looks like for years to come.