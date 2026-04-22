Since Shaun Wane stood down as England head coach in January after losing the Ashes series to Australia, England Rugby League has been scrambling to lock in his replacement ahead of the 2026 Rugby League World Cup later this year.\n\nEarlier this month, the nation had narrowed it down to a three-man shortlist consisting of Brad Arthur, Sam Burgess and Brian McDermott.\n\nNow, three weeks later, it is being reported that McDermott has pipped Arthur and Burgess to land the job.\n\nCurrently an assistant at the Gold Coast Titans, McDermott boasts an impressive resume, coaching the Leeds Rhinos for over 250 games with a 61 per cent win rate from 2011 to 2018.\n\nThen, he took his managerial prowess to Canada, where he recorded an 81 per cent win rate across 36 games before returning to England for a spell with the Featherstone Rovers.\n\nAn Englishman, McDermott will focus on turning the country's fortunes around and making a deep run into the RLWC2026.\n\n[caption id="attachment_41207" align="alignnone" width="1024"] SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 08: Eels coach, Brad Arthur, looks on during the round five NRL match between the Parramatta Eels and the Penrith Panthers at ANZ Stadium on April 8, 2018, in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Brendon Thorne\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\n\nIt is believed that while England Rugby League were impressed with Arthur's coaching resume, they preferred to have an English coach spearheading the side.\n\nAs for Burgess, despite being considered one of the greatest English imports in the NRL, he is still quite early on in his coaching career, with only 75 games in charge of Warrington Wolves.\n\nIt has not yet been reported whether McDermott will leave his current position at the Titans to turn his full attention to the World Cup this year.\n\n \n\n