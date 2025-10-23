The Melbourne Storm are reportedly set to retain the services of Marion Seve for the 2026 NRL season.\n\nThe centre and winger is currently without a contract for next season, and sat on the fringes of Melbourne's first-grade side throughout 2025.\n\nThat is where he has sat for much of his career, with the 2019 debutant managing 51 games since.\n\nBut it won't stop the outside back from remaining in Melbourne next year, with News Corp reporting he has inked a twelve-month extension.\n\nHe played just four games in 2025 as injury cover, and will again sit behind the likes of Will Warbrick, Jack Howarth, Nick Meaney and Xavier Coates again throughout 2026.\n\nThe reported signing of Seve follows news that the club are likely to hand forwards Lazarus Vaalepu and Ativalu Lisati extensions for 2026, with Zero Tackle learning those contracts are likely already ticked off.\n\nThe duo, who both were on the fringe of Melbourne's 17 in 2025, will be handed new deals, with Vaalepu in particular likely to take on an increased role.\n\nThat comes with New Zealand international Nelson Asofa-Solomona to depart the club, and Tui Kamaikamica is also likely to head for the exits after being offered a minimum value deal by the outfit.\n\nAsofa-Solomona's salary heading through the exit gates could yet allow Melbourne to shuffle the deck chairs and increase their offer for the Fijian captain, who could otherwise end up in the English Super League.\n\nMelbourne still has a host of Top 30 spots to fill for 2026.