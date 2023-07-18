Izack Tago has taken out player of the week honours on the back of yet another excellent performance for the Penrith Panthers in their win over the Dolphins.

It's the New Zealand Warriors who have dominated the action this weekend though, with four entries into this round's stats-based team of the week.

Here is the team.

FB: Kalyn Ponga (Newcastle) - 1 Try, 16 Hit Ups, 119 Metres Gained, 2 Tackle Breaks, 1 Line Break, 4 Line Break Assists, 3 Try Assists, 3 Tackles

WI: Dominic Young (Newcastle) - 2 Tries, 13 Hit Ups, 136 Metres Gained, 4 Tackle Breaks, 3 Line Breaks, 1 Try Assist, 5 Tackles

CE: Izack Tago (Penrith) - 2 Tries, 16 Hit Ups, 198 Metres Gained, 1 Offload, 6 Tackle Breaks, 2 Line Breaks, 2 Line Break Assists, 2 Try Assists, 17 Tackles

CE: Rocco Berry (Warriors) - 1 Try, 11 Hit Ups, 131 Metres Gained, 7 Tackle Breaks, 3 Line Breaks, 1 Line Break Assist, 2 Try Assists, 15 Tackles

WI: Greg Marzhew (Newcastle) - 1 Try, 21 Hit Ups, 208 Metres Gained, 7 Tackle Breaks, 3 Line Breaks, 5 Tackles

FE: Cameron Munster (Melbourne) - 14 Hit Ups, 93 Metres Gained, 3 Offload, 1 Tackle Break, Try Assists, 15 Tackles

HB: Shaun Johnson (Warriors) - 5 Hit Ups, 24 Metres Gained, 1 Tackle Break, 3 Line Break Assists, 3 Try Assists, 14 Tackles

PR: Addin Fonua-Blake (Warriors) - 1 Try, 20 Hit Ups, 184 Metres Gained, 3 Offload, 4 Tackle Breaks, 1 Line Break, 28 Tackles

HK: Harry Grant (Melbourne) - 1 Try, 10 Hit Ups, 68 Metres Gained, 1 Offload, 4 Tackle Breaks, 1 Line Break, 1 Line Break Assist, 1 Try Assist, 39 Tackles

PR: Moses Leota (Penrith) - 1 Try, 11 Hit Ups, 129 Metres Gained, 2 Offload, 2 Tackle Breaks, 25 Tackles

SR: Bryce Cartwright (Parramatta) - 1 Try, 16 Hit Ups, 132 Metres Gained, 3 Offload, 6 Tackle Breaks, 1 Line Break, 1 Line Break Assist, 1 Try Assist, 27 Tackles

SR: John Bateman (Wests Tigers) - 15 Hit Ups, 152 Metres Gained, 1 Offload, 2 Tackle Breaks, 49 Tackles

LK: Corey Waddell (Canterbury) - 1 Try, 11 Hit Ups, 107 Metres Gained, 3 Offload, 5 Tackle Breaks, 1 Line Break, 37 Tackles

INT: Tino Fa'asuamaleuai (Gold Coast) - 18 Hit Ups, 168 Metres Gained, 2 Offload, 2 Tackle Breaks, 1 Line Break Assist, 23 Tackles

INT: Dylan Walker (Warriors) - 14 Hit Ups, 123 Metres Gained, 1 Tackle Break, 2 Line Break Assists, 23 Tackles

INT: Xavier Willison (Brisbane) - 1 Try, 11 Hit Ups, 83 Metres Gained, 3 Tackle Breaks, 1 Line Break, 10 Tackles

INT: Egan Butcher (Sydney) - 16 Hit Ups, 121 Metres Gained, 1 Offload, 3 Tackle Breaks, 20 Tackles

Player of the Week: Izack Tago (Penrith) - 2 Tries, 16 Hit Ups, 198 Metres Gained, 1 Offload, 6 Tackle Breaks, 2 Line Breaks, 2 Line Break Assists, 2 Try Assists, 17 Tackles

Offensive Player of the Week: Izack Tago (Penrith) - 2 Tries, 16 Hit Ups, 198 Metres Gained, 1 Offload, 6 Tackle Breaks, 2 Line Breaks, 2 Line Break Assists, 2 Try Assists, 17 Tackles

Defensive Player of the Week: Harrison Graham (Dolphins) - 51 Tackles, 1 Missed Tackle, 1 Ineffective Tackle at 96.2% Tackle Efficiency