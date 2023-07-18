SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - SEPTEMBER 24: Izack Tago of the Panthers celebrates with team mate Brian To'o after scoring a try during the NRL Preliminary Final match between the Penrith Panthers and the South Sydney Rabbitohs at Accor Stadium on September 24, 2022 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)

Izack Tago has taken out player of the week honours on the back of yet another excellent performance for the Penrith Panthers in their win over the Dolphins.

It's the New Zealand Warriors who have dominated the action this weekend though, with four entries into this round's stats-based team of the week.

Here is the team.

FB: Kalyn Ponga (Newcastle) - 1 Try, 16 Hit Ups, 119 Metres Gained, 2 Tackle Breaks, 1 Line Break, 4 Line Break Assists, 3 Try Assists, 3 Tackles 

WI: Dominic Young (Newcastle) - 2 Tries, 13 Hit Ups, 136 Metres Gained, 4 Tackle Breaks, 3 Line Breaks, 1 Try Assist, 5 Tackles 

CE: Izack Tago (Penrith) - 2 Tries, 16 Hit Ups, 198 Metres Gained, 1 Offload, 6 Tackle Breaks, 2 Line Breaks, 2 Line Break Assists, 2 Try Assists, 17 Tackles 

CE: Rocco Berry (Warriors) - 1 Try, 11 Hit Ups, 131 Metres Gained, 7 Tackle Breaks, 3 Line Breaks, 1 Line Break Assist, 2 Try Assists, 15 Tackles 

WI: Greg Marzhew (Newcastle) - 1 Try, 21 Hit Ups, 208 Metres Gained, 7 Tackle Breaks, 3 Line Breaks, 5 Tackles 

FE: Cameron Munster (Melbourne) - 14 Hit Ups, 93 Metres Gained, 3 Offload, 1 Tackle Break, Try Assists, 15 Tackles 

HB: Shaun Johnson (Warriors) - 5 Hit Ups, 24 Metres Gained, 1 Tackle Break, 3 Line Break Assists, 3 Try Assists, 14 Tackles 

PR: Addin Fonua-Blake (Warriors) - 1 Try, 20 Hit Ups, 184 Metres Gained, 3 Offload, 4 Tackle Breaks, 1 Line Break, 28 Tackles 

HK: Harry Grant (Melbourne) - 1 Try, 10 Hit Ups, 68 Metres Gained, 1 Offload, 4 Tackle Breaks, 1 Line Break, 1 Line Break Assist, 1 Try Assist, 39 Tackles 

PR: Moses Leota (Penrith) - 1 Try, 11 Hit Ups, 129 Metres Gained, 2 Offload, 2 Tackle Breaks, 25 Tackles 

SR: Bryce Cartwright (Parramatta) - 1 Try, 16 Hit Ups, 132 Metres Gained, 3 Offload, 6 Tackle Breaks, 1 Line Break, 1 Line Break Assist, 1 Try Assist, 27 Tackles 

SR: John Bateman (Wests Tigers) - 15 Hit Ups, 152 Metres Gained, 1 Offload, 2 Tackle Breaks, 49 Tackles 

LK: Corey Waddell (Canterbury) - 1 Try, 11 Hit Ups, 107 Metres Gained, 3 Offload, 5 Tackle Breaks, 1 Line Break, 37 Tackles 

INT: Tino Fa'asuamaleuai (Gold Coast) - 18 Hit Ups, 168 Metres Gained, 2 Offload, 2 Tackle Breaks, 1 Line Break Assist, 23 Tackles 

INT: Dylan Walker (Warriors) - 14 Hit Ups, 123 Metres Gained, 1 Tackle Break, 2 Line Break Assists, 23 Tackles 

INT: Xavier Willison (Brisbane) - 1 Try, 11 Hit Ups, 83 Metres Gained, 3 Tackle Breaks, 1 Line Break, 10 Tackles 

INT: Egan Butcher (Sydney) - 16 Hit Ups, 121 Metres Gained, 1 Offload, 3 Tackle Breaks, 20 Tackles 

Player of the Week: Izack Tago (Penrith) - 2 Tries, 16 Hit Ups, 198 Metres Gained, 1 Offload, 6 Tackle Breaks, 2 Line Breaks, 2 Line Break Assists, 2 Try Assists, 17 Tackles 

Offensive Player of the Week: Izack Tago (Penrith) - 2 Tries, 16 Hit Ups, 198 Metres Gained, 1 Offload, 6 Tackle Breaks, 2 Line Breaks, 2 Line Break Assists, 2 Try Assists, 17 Tackles

Defensive Player of the Week: Harrison Graham (Dolphins) - 51 Tackles, 1 Missed Tackle, 1 Ineffective Tackle at 96.2% Tackle Efficiency