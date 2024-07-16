The 2024 State of Origin series heads to Brisbane for the decider, and while there is no forecast of rain, windy conditions have been forecast to hit the Queensland capital.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, winds will reduce during the day, but could still be in the vicinity of 25 to 35 kilometres per hour during the game.

The forecast for Brisbane from the national weather service for Brisbane, correct at 5pm on Tuesday, July 16, reads as follows:

"Partly cloudy. Winds westerly and light increasing to 30 to 45 km/h in the morning then decreasing to 25 to 35 km/h in the late afternoon."

In terms of temperature, a maximum of 17 degrees is forecast for Brisbane on Wednesday, making it the coldest day of the week, and unseasonably cool for the Queensland capital.

A wind chill factor could well make the temperature feel even cooler than forecast, with the hour-by-hour forecast predicting the temperature to be around 11 degrees at kick-off, and dropping even further throughout the course of the game.

Kick-off is set for 8:05pm (AEST) on Wednesday evening.