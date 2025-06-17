Game 2 of the 2025 State of Origin series will once again be covered by all of the NRL's radio partners around the country.

It means if you can't get to the TV for Game 2 in Perth on Wednesday night, you'll have a stack of options to choose from on the airwaves.

You can tune into the game through any of the following.

ABC Radio (national)

Triple M Radio (national)

SEN Radio (national)

2GB Radio (Sydney)

4BC Radio (Brisbane)

6PR Radio (Perth)

The ABC and Triple M will broadcast their typical coverage onto the airwaves around the nation.

SEN, on the other hand, will broadcast the game into all of their major stations around the country, while their Sydney and Brisbane stations will have specific Blues and Maroons broadcasts geared towards the audiences of either state, instead of picking up the national broadcast.

In Sydney and Brisbane, you'll also be able to tune into the Nine Network's Radio options at 2GB and 4BC respectively, with both picking up the national broadcast. Perth's 6PR will also broadcast the game.

Kick-off is set for 8:05pm (AEST) - 6:05pm (local) on Wednesday evening.