Grinspoon have been locked in to headline the pre-match entertainment ahead of Game 2 of the State of Origin series, to be played in Perth on Sunday, June 26.

The Lismore-based band are currently making their way around the country and headlining music festivals.

The rock band, whose most famous hits include Chemical Heart, Lost Control and Just Ace, were formed in 1995 and said they were excited to get the chance to perform at Origin in a statement released by the NRL.

“Shows don’t come much bigger than State of Origin, and as four boys who grew up in Lismore NSW, it’s one that means a lot to us. We can’t wait to get out there at Optus Stadium and set the stage for an awesome game of footy," Phil Jamieson, the band's lead singer said.

It will be the first time Origin has been played in Perth since 2019, and NRL CEO Andrew Abdo said the band would be an ideal way to lead into Game 2, where the Maroons will attempt to claim the series with a game to spare.

“We are excited to have iconic Australian band, Grinspoon, add to the atmosphere in the build up to Game Two. We are all eagerly anticipating Origin’s return to Perth and it promises to be a great experience for fans," Abdo said.

It's understood tickets for the game are selling fast, with only limited seats left. Kick-off is scheduled for 5:50pm local time, or 7:50pm (AEST).