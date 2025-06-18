Brian To'o of the New South Wales Blues has opened the scoring in Game 2 of the 2025 State of Origin series.
Entering the match under an injury cloud and replaced by Jacob Kiraz in Blues' training scrimmages in the lead-up to the game, the Penrith Panthers winger managed to ground the ball with last year's winners controlling all of the possession to open the match.
Becoming the third-most capped winger in NSW history tonight, To'o's try came in the 6th minute after a Jarome Luai kick was then deflected with an Angus Crichton grubber before finding the flyer's hands.
Luai puts it through and To'o strikes for the Blues! 👊#Origin pic.twitter.com/o1OJesZoYH
— NRL (@NRL) June 18, 2025