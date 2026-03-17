Brisbane Broncos skipper Adam Reynolds is set to miss his side's clash with the Melbourne Storm after failing to overcome a rib injury sustained last week against the Parramatta Eels.

The Courier Mail is reporting that Reynolds will not travel to Melbourne with the side as they take on a red-hot Storm outfit looking for revenge.

Reynolds was named on Tuesday by coach Michael Maguire despite the injury cloud.

Although he was cleared of fractures to the ribs during the week, the pain would have made it a tough assignment to push through during the upcoming match.

It is expected that utility Ben Hunt will slot into halfback, and Blake Mozer will come into the side off the bench.

It comes as a cruel blow for the Broncos as they face an uphill battle to get their title defence season back on track after facing losses in the opening two rounds of the season.