South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Penrith Panthers

South Sydney Rabbitohs

Suffering a 54-20 points loss to the Storm last week, the Rabbitohs woes are set to continue with them not welcoming back any stars this week and will lose Taane Milne to suspension.

Izaac Thompson is the frontrunner to enter the team for Round 9 on the wing. There is also some doubt on the status of prop Shaquai Mitchell after he was a late withdrawal from the team last week.

If he isn't available, Michael Chee-Kam is the most suitable replacement, pushing Keaon Koloamatangi or Davvy Moale into the starting front row.

The club's injury list also currently includes Lachlan Ilias (leg), Tyrone Munro (collarbone), Richie Kennar (knee), Alex Johnston (hamstring), Campbell Graham (sternum), Tevita Tatola (foot), while Latrell Mitchell remains suspended until Round 10.

Projected Round 9 Team: 1. Jye Gray 2. Jacob Gagai 3. Isaiah Tass 4. Jack Wighton 5. Izaac Thompson 6. Cody Walker 7. Dean Hawkins 8. Shaquai Mitchell 9. Peter Mamouzelos 10. Thomas Burgess 11. Keaon Koloamatangi 12. Jacob Host 13. Cameron Murray 14. Damien Cook 15. Siliva Havili 16. Davvy Moale 17. Jai Arrow

Penrith Panthers

The Panthers have yet to provide an update on the condition of Scott Sorensen (knee) and Moses Leota (shoulder) after the duo were late withdrawals from last week's game against the Cowboys.

If unavailable, the duo will be replaced by Matthew Eisenhuth and Mavrik Geyer, just like last weekend, with Lindsay Smith and Luke Garner pushing to the starting team.

Ivan Cleary has confirmed that Sunia Turuva will return this week after being left out of the team due to his contract negotiations becoming a distraction last week.

“Sunia didn't play mainly because he was going through his contract decision and still negotiating,” Cleary said after the match.

“So it was something that has been sort of going on for a few weeks. I think people don't quite understand how much that can take out of someone, especially a young man with such a big decision.

“Not just professionally wise but emotionally. That's why we gave him the night off. He will be back next week.”

Projected Round 9 Team: 1. Dylan Edwards 2. Sunia Turuva 3. Izack Tago 4. Taylan May 5. Brian To'o 6. Jarome Luai 7. Nathan Cleary 8. Moses Leota 9. Mitch Kenny 10. James Fisher-Harris 11. Scott Sorensen 12. Liam Martin 13. Isaah Yeo 14. Daine Laurie 15. Lindsay Smith 16. Liam Henry 17. Luke Garner