The chances of Alex Johnston staying at South Sydney beyond 2020 hinge on whether teenage sensation Joseph Suaalii will recommit to the Rabbitohs or not.

The 17-year old is currently mulling his options, with a future in rugby union the only thing stopping the Rabbitohs from securing the services of the talented teenager.

According to News Corp, he will make a call on his future next week. But after weeks of silence, there is no indication what code Suaalii will play in 2021.

The Rabbitohs remain optimistic about the prospect of keeping him, but concede that it isn’t a certainty, given what he has shown already.

He was named player of the year in last year’s Harold Matthews Cup for South Sydney, recording 15 tries and six try-assists in just nine games.

It is said that it is about a 55-45 percent split in favour of Souths retaining him, but the longer this has dragged on, the more angst it has created for all involved.

Souths have made a point of limiting any contact with Suaalii and his family to give them the space so they do not feel pressured to make a call on his future.

While the club are keen to keep Johnston, who has played over 130 games for the Rabbitohs since 2014, they just don’t have the room in their salary cap for both him and Suaalii.

But all of that changes if Suaalii makes the call to go to Rugby Union.

However, with Johnston in good touch as of late, offers for him have come in and unless a decision on Suaalii is made soon, they could be without both for 2021.

Meanwhile, it looks unlikely for Souths to sign Melbourne’s Josh Addo-Carr next season, despite a pitch by good friend Latrell Mitchell to convince coach Wayne Bennett to sign him.

News Corp reports that Addo-Carr would be looking for a deal upwards of $500,000, which the Rabbitohs don’t have the salary cap space for.