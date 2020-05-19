South Sydney star James Roberts is keen to take on the Roosters next Friday, according to his partner Ana Jovanovic.

It would mark just seven days after the centre checks himself out of a northern beaches rehab facility on Friday.

Roberts has been training for his return inside the facility over the past fortnight and his partner, with Jovanovic telling the Sydney Morning Herald that Roberts is “ready physically and mentally’’.

‘‘If he plays the first game, that would be huge for him,’’ Jovanovic told The Sydney Morning Herald. ‘‘I hope he does. Because that’s what he is really looking forward to. Knowing James, he might say, ‘I need to play, this is what I live and I die for’. ‘‘The reason he decided to go to rehab was because of the absence rugby league left in his life when we had to go into isolation. You could just see he was lost.

‘‘He would just sit around, be in deep thought and you could see he didn’t want to do anything. He lost some of his drive. The whole not getting up for training, the social environment of being with the boys, the happiness that training gives and doing what always does – that was a big part that was missing. He just kept saying ‘I just want to play football’.’’

Rabbitohs coach Wayne Bennett hasn’t spoken to Roberts since entering the facility over a fortnight ago, but says if available he will be considered.

‘‘We will have to see how he is physically and mentally, but if he’s able to play against the Roosters then there’s no reason why he wouldn’t be considered,’’ Bennett said.

Roberts has suffered from a number of previous issues with drugs and alcohol in the past, including almost taking his own life a few years ago. Those close to him however, say the latest stint in rehab is helping him to progress and recognisSoue troubling triggers.

‘‘I think people get the wrong idea and automatically think, ‘Oh, he’s got a drug problem or he’s got a drinking problem’,’’ Jovanovic said. ‘‘It was none of that. It’s about mental health, and there’s no shame in that. People should be proud of him for making this step for himself and his family, and not misconstrue it with other things.

‘‘All the stuff from his upbringing, when he’s got time to think about it, it creeps back into his mind and that’s what triggered him. You know, playing football is what purely makes James happy. When he’s on the field, he’s unstoppable. That’s why he said, ‘I need to go and take time to focus on myself and just work on my mental health’.

‘‘He put his hand up. For him to do that is a great step. He’s not a really big communicator, so for him to speak up and say, ‘I need help’ was a huge step for him. That’s what he’s learnt from previous rehabs, he knows when things are going to trigger him. Mental health is always going to be an ongoing battle for him, it’s just a matter of how he manages it before it spirals out of control.’’

