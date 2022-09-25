South Sydney Rabbitohs five-eighth Cody Walker had to be led away by team mates in the aftermath of his team’s preliminary final loss to the Penrith Panthers after he berated a member of the defending premiers’ medical staff.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, Walker unleashed a verbal tirade at Panthers head physiotherapist Peter Green after the game, relating to an incident in the later stages of second half.

Nine News have recorded vision of the incident, which they intend to show on Sunday night.

The Panthers are said to believe the incident in question occurred when Green attended to fullback Dylan Edwards following a Jed Cartwright tackle with about 10 minutes of game time remaining.

When Cartwright approached Green to discuss the issue after the contest, Walker joined the conversation of his own accord and ramped up the intensity.

It has since been alleged by the Rabbitohs that Green made comments toward Cartwright during the game, sledging him by referencing a serious injury he suffered during his time with the Panthers prior to joining South Sydney.

In the end it took all of Cameron Murray, Davvy Moale and South Sydney COO Brock Schaefer to drag Walker away.

When approached for comment after the incident, Walker refused to elaborate on the cause or content of the dispute. The NRL later confirmed that no complaints had been lodged from either side.

It was a frustrating evening for South Sydney after an incredible start that saw them surge to a 12-0 lead and seemingly have the Panthers at their mercy in their fifth preliminary final in as many years.

Though there were a number of heated incidents throughout the contest, things came to a head midway through the second half when Taane Milne collected Spencer Leniu with an unbelievably careless high shot that resulted in an immediate send off and now sees him facing a six-week ban.