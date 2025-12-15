The South Sydney Rabbitohs have reportedly found themselves linked with a five-time English international forward as they continue to reshape and rebuild their roster under supercoach Wayne Bennett.

According to The Mole from Wide World of Sports, the Rabbitohs are rumoured to be interested in forward Robbie Mulhern from the Leigh Leopards in the Super League competition.

A member of the Leopards squad for the past three seasons, the front-rower has appeared in over 240 matches in the overseas competition and has previously had stints with the Leeds Rhinos, Hull KR and Warrington Wolves.

It is understood that the 31-year-old has also attracted the interest of the Castleford Tigers via League Express.

"It's the case with every club. We're forever on our retention and recruitment process, that's the key part of success," Leigh Leopards coach Adrian Lam said earlier this month.

"We're no different to any other club, and we're dealing through that.

"We're also on the lookout at players from other clubs. It is a hectic time, but you've got to make sure you stay on top of all of that."