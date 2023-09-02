Sydney Roosters halfback Sam Walker has suggested the Sydney Roosters can still create something special in the finals if they qualify.

The Roosters managed a 26 points to 12 victory over the South Sydney Rabbitohs on Friday evening to keep their finals hopes alive and end their arch rivals season at the same time.

Roosters WON BY 14 POINTS Accor Stadium SOU 12 FT 26 SYD MATCH CENTRE ▶︎

The Roosters now only need one of the North Queensland Cowboys or Canberra Raiders to fall short over the remainder of Round 27 to punch their ticket to knockout action next weekend.

Walker, who only returned to the NRL from a long-stint on the sidelines with a knee injury against the Wests Tigers last weekend, said after the win over the Rabbitohs that the club are clicking at the right time and could create something special in the finals.

"Fingers crossed we get there, but I think, once again, we are clicking at the right time," the halfback told the media.

"As I said, we are coming together at the right time. We probably left our run a little bit too late, but we can definitely do something special."

Walker, who was originally dropped from the tri-colours side after a Round 7 loss to the Cronulla Sharks, had arguably one of the best performances of his career to date against the Rabbitohs on Friday.

Scoring a try, he kicked for 519 metres, assisted another try and was constantly involved, forming a lethal combination with fellow spine players James Tedesco, Luke Keary and Brandon Smith.

Coach Trent Robinson said the play of his spine was vital to the win, and will be vital going forward into the finals.

"They were the key. There were lots of guys that played really well in different positions, but Brandon [Smith] really opened up the first half. He ran a lot, the guys created some ruck speed and he took that on," Robinson said.

"Sammy [Sam Walker] and Kez [Luke Keary] were looking in that period of time and found a couple of opportunities, and then Teddy [James Tedesco] was busy, right from the kicking reception that he had to do, the support, and then to come up with that key try in the second half.

"That's what you want out of your spine, but to do it in that circumstance [the intensity of a knockout clash come early] was great."

Walker said it was his combination with Keary which had given him the confidence to play his game against the Rabbitohs.

"He has been awesome. Anytime there is a big moment he is all over it and he is a big game player. That's why he is top of the game for such a long time. He has given me a great deal of confidence," Walker said on Keary.

But it wasn't attack which left Walker most impressed.

Instead, it was his defensive effort which may have been the best in his career.

It was widely believed that defence was one of the key reasons behind his axing by coach Trent Robinson after Round 8, but he wound up with 22 tackles and only a sigle miss against the Rabbitohs, despite plenty of traffic being directed his way.

In the games leading up to Round 8, Walker missed a combined 17 tackles, with a haul of eight against the Cronulla Sharks seeing a horror day in defence and his dropping from the side.

"I'm stoked. It's something I have been working on continuously," Walker said on his defence.

"There was a bit to work on there. It's just nice to be back playing footy again and it's nice to be back in the team I guess."

Walker will almost certainly hang onto his spot in the tri-colours side if they line up in next week's finals action.