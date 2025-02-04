The Brisbane Broncos have confirmed their team to take on the Burleigh Bears in a first pre-season hit out this weekend.

In what has become a tradition for the Red Hill-based outfit, they start their pre-season with a clash against their Queensland Cup affiliates, and the team features plenty of NRL experience.

Jock Madden - who could push to start the NRL season if any more injuries strike the Broncos - will captain the side at halfback alongside Josh Rogers, who wears the number six.

Delouise Hoeter and Josiah Karapani have been named in the centres, while Tyson Smoothy takes the number nine jumper.

Smoothy played a majority of the season off the bench in 2024, combining with Billy Walters at hooker, and leaving youngster Blake Mozer and former junior Origin player Cory Paix on the outside looking in.

Maguire has all but confirmed there will be changes for 2025 though, so the pressure will be on Paix against Burleigh in his first hit out of the new year.

Sione Hopoate, who has been rumoured to be in the mix for an NRL debut, is also named to play on the wing.

The Broncos forward pack for the game also includes Benjamin Te Kura and Jaiyden Hunt, as well as exciting youngster Tristan Powell.

Latrell Siegwalt, a heralded junior signing, will start the game at fullback, while a host of other young talent including Israel Leota, Coby Black, VJ Semu, Cameron Bukowski and Jett Bryce will also play the game off the interchange bench.

The game, to be played at UAA Park in Burleigh, kicks off at 5pm (AEST) on Saturday.

Broncos team to play Burleigh Bears

1 Latrell Siegwalt

2 Sione Hopoate

3 Josiah Karapani

4 Delouise Hoeter

5 Ronny Philitoga

6 Josh Rogers

7 Jock Madden (c)

8 Benjamin Te Kura

9 Tyson Smoothy

10 Matt Koellner

11 Tristan Powell

12 Jaiyden Hunt

13 Luke Gale

Interchange

14 Lachlan West

15 Israel Leota

16 Glen Vaihu

17 Coby Black

18 Braithen Scott

19 VJ Semu

20 Cameron Bukowski

21 Josh Coric

22 Jett Bryce

23 Jared Horne

24 Saxon Innes

25 Dirhys Sefo

26 Callum Eggerling