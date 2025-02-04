The Dolphins have confirmed their first team list of 2025, with Mason Teague and Harrison Graham headlining Kristian Woolf's first official game in charge of the club against the Central Queensland Capras.
The duo both have NRL experience, and will be joined by Ethan Quai-Ward, who is not part of the Dolphins Top 30, but does have NRL experience.
Michael Waqa is the other Top 30 squad member included in the game, playing in jersey number 18.
The game will also see Peter Hola, who has left the Raiders for the Dolphins on a pathways deal playing for the club for the first time, while exciting development player Tevita Naufahu has been handed an opportunity at fullback.
Ryan Jackson at prop, and Aublix Tahwa in the second-row, are also part of the club's development squad and will play in the game, while former North Queensland Cowboys development player Jordan Lipp is on the bench. Lipp is joined on the bench by development players Elijah Rasmussen and Lewis Symonds.
The Capras are one of the Dolphins' feeder teams playing in the reserve grade competition.
Kick-off is scheduled for 6pm (AEST) on Saturday evening at the Marley Breen Oval in Gladstone, with the club confirming a live stream of the game will be available on the Dolphins' Facebook page.
The Dolphins play their other two trial games as part of the NRL's pre-season challenge against the North Queensland Cowboys (Friday, February 14 in Cairns) and the Gold Coast Titans (Saturday, February 22 in Redcliffe).
Dolphins squad to play Central Queensland Capras
1. Tevita Naufahu
2. Cooper Marshall
3. Brian Pouniu
4. LJ Nonu
5. Ethan Quai-Ward
6. Ben Stevanovic
7. Dantoray Lui
8. Josh Allen
9. Harrison Graham
10. Ryan Jackson
11. Aublix Tawha
12. Peter Hola
13. Mason Teague
Interchange
14. William Partridge
15. Elijah McKay
16. Kilarney Lavender
17. Jordan Lipp
18. Michael Waqa
19. John Fineanganofo
20. Elijah Rasmussen
21. Zac Garton
22. Larson Dale-Doyle
23. Lewis Symonds
24. Charlie Dickson