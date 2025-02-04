The Dolphins have confirmed their first team list of 2025, with Mason Teague and Harrison Graham headlining Kristian Woolf's first official game in charge of the club against the Central Queensland Capras.

The duo both have NRL experience, and will be joined by Ethan Quai-Ward, who is not part of the Dolphins Top 30, but does have NRL experience.

Michael Waqa is the other Top 30 squad member included in the game, playing in jersey number 18.

Broncos confirm team to play Burleigh

The game will also see Peter Hola, who has left the Raiders for the Dolphins on a pathways deal playing for the club for the first time, while exciting development player Tevita Naufahu has been handed an opportunity at fullback.

Ryan Jackson at prop, and Aublix Tahwa in the second-row, are also part of the club's development squad and will play in the game, while former North Queensland Cowboys development player Jordan Lipp is on the bench. Lipp is joined on the bench by development players Elijah Rasmussen and Lewis Symonds.

The Capras are one of the Dolphins' feeder teams playing in the reserve grade competition.

Kick-off is scheduled for 6pm (AEST) on Saturday evening at the Marley Breen Oval in Gladstone, with the club confirming a live stream of the game will be available on the Dolphins' Facebook page.

The Dolphins play their other two trial games as part of the NRL's pre-season challenge against the North Queensland Cowboys (Friday, February 14 in Cairns) and the Gold Coast Titans (Saturday, February 22 in Redcliffe).

Dolphins squad to play Central Queensland Capras

1. Tevita Naufahu

2. Cooper Marshall

3. Brian Pouniu

4. LJ Nonu

5. Ethan Quai-Ward

6. Ben Stevanovic

7. Dantoray Lui

8. Josh Allen

9. Harrison Graham

10. Ryan Jackson

11. Aublix Tawha

12. Peter Hola

13. Mason Teague

Interchange

14. William Partridge

15. Elijah McKay

16. Kilarney Lavender

17. Jordan Lipp

18. Michael Waqa

19. John Fineanganofo

20. Elijah Rasmussen

21. Zac Garton

22. Larson Dale-Doyle

23. Lewis Symonds

24. Charlie Dickson