The ARL Commission is considering smaller Sydney venues as hosts for the first six-to-eight weeks of the competition, with other clubs to remain in their usual stadiums.

A broadcast deal must be finalised before final stadium confirmations are made, but venues are already being marked for biosecurity inspections this week, according to The Sydney Morning Herald.

The SCG and ANZ Stadium are reportedly unlikely to be primary venues when the league resumes on May 28th.

Instead, Bankwest Stadium, Leichhardt Oval and Netstrata Jubilee Stadium are tipped to be among the small number of secure venues to be used for all Sydney games, once biosecurity clearance is received.

Otherwise, all three Queensland clubs are expected to host games out of their usual stadiums, while the Raiders and Knights too remain confident of staying at GIO Stadium and McDonald Jones Stadium respectively.

The Warriors could play at McDonald Jones Stadium, although Gosford’s Central Coast Stadium remains on the cards if they choose to relocate to the Central Coast.

Meanwhile, the Storm are hopeful of receiving clearance to train at AAMI Park by Thursday, with the club heading back to Albury on Monday to train in the meantime.