St George Illawarra Dragons young gun Tyrell Sloan has confirmed that he will stay at the St George Illawarra Dragons in 2023.

Sloan has previously requested a release from the club on two occasions following a 2022 season where he struggled to remain in the first grade side.

The young gun fullback began his season with the Red V number one jumper, but Anthony Griffin would ultimately send him back to reserve grade, where he spent most of the season.

Sloan then asked for a release at the conclusion of the season, and has now done so on two occasions with the Dolphins and Canterbury Bulldogs floated as potential new clubs for the youngster.

Jayden Sullivan has also asked a release, with Ben Hunt re-signed to a new deal at the club. The Bulldogs were believed to be an option for the young half as well.

The Dragons have confirmed neither player will be receiving a release, and Sloan told The Daily Telegraph that he is now happy to stay with the Red V.

“Footy was never the problem with me, it was just to have a good relationship with people [at the club],” Sloan said.

“I'm not worried about if I get the fullback position or not, I'm confident in my ability, I just need to know that the club I'm representing, believe in me.”

Sloan could also potentially play on the wing as he develops his skillset, and that may be the go to with Cody Ramsey likely to start the 2023 season at the back following some excellent form at the back end of 2022.

Sloan is signed to the Dragons until at least the end of the 2024 season, while Sullivan's current deal is set to run until the end of 2025.