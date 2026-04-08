The developing story of Connor Watson's future has taken a dramatic turn, with the Sydney Roosters allowing the Origin star to head to the open market for 2027 if he can secure a long-term deal.
Watson's utility value may have been his downfall at the tri-colours, as he excels in both lock and hooker at a high level, and isn't playing the amount of minutes he probably deserves.
There will be plenty of clubs monitoring the situation carefully as he decides where to take his career next.
6. Manly Sea Eagles
Without a strike dummy half since the departure of Apisai Koroisau in 2019, Manly have lacked creativity and a game-breaker from the hooker position. Veteran Lachlan Croker did a great job in his service but wasn't an out-and-out star in the position.
Watson could also be a long-term option as a 13 too, with Jake Trbojevic nearing the end of his illustrious career, it would be a natural change of guard for the Sea Eagles.
With the emergence of rising hooker Zaidas Muagututia coming sooner rather than later, Watson and him would be a powerful one - two punch from dummy half. If the Sea Eagles can table a decent offer for Watson, considering he won't have to leave Sydney, it puts Manly in the lead to secure his signature.