The developing story of Connor Watson's future has taken a dramatic turn, with the Sydney Roosters allowing the Origin star to head to the open market for 2027 if he can secure a long-term deal.

Watson's utility value may have been his downfall at the tri-colours, as he excels in both lock and hooker at a high level, and isn't playing the amount of minutes he probably deserves.

There will be plenty of clubs monitoring the situation carefully as he decides where to take his career next.