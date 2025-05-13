It was another weekend of unanimous verdicts from our panel of judges in Zero Tackle's NRL MVP race, with six of the eight games having a player score a perfect 20.

The only two games which didn't have a perfect 20 were the closest two of the weekend, with Blaize Talagi and Scott Drinkwater splitting the top vote in the North Queensland Cowboys draw with the Penrith Panthers, and Mitchell Barnett and Erin Clark splitting maximum votes in the one-point win for the New Zealand Warriors over the St George Illawarra Dragons.

Elsewhere, Herbie Farnworth, Tino Fa'asuamaleaui, Latrell Mitchell, Stephen Crichton, Ryan Papenhuyzen and Nicho Hynes all managed a perfect score during Round 10, with just a single weekend now remaining before the State of Origin period of the 2025 campaign gets underway.

The gap at the top remains 18 votes, with Terrell May and James Tedesco both failing to score. Payne Haas and Hudson Young remain third and fourth, albeit both five votes closer after they managed to score those totals over the weekend.

William Kennedy and Jye Gray are still in the top ten, while votes for Connor Tracey, Papenuyzen, Cameron Munster and Patrick Carrigan have again shifted the shape of the top ten.

Hynes, who scored 20 for the Sharks, is also closing on the Top 10 with it being his second perfect game in as many weeks.

 2025-05-08T09:50:00Z 
 
 
 
CommBank Stadium
PAR   
16
FT
20
   DOL
   Crowd: 11,214
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Ethan Lee Chalk
5 Herbie Farnworth Herbie Farnworth Herbie Farnworth Herbie Farnworth
4 Josh Addo-Carr Isaiah Iongi Isaiah Iongi Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow
3 Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow Josh Addo-Carr Josh Addo-Carr Isaiah Iongi
2 Isaiah Iongi Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow Josh Addo-Carr
1 Jack Bostock Isaiya Katoa Isaiya Katoa Isaiya Katoa

 

 2025-05-09T08:00:00Z 
 
 
 
McDonald Jones
NEW   
20
FT
24
   GLD
   Crowd: 15,193
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Ethan Lee Chalk
5 Tino Fa'asuamaleaui Tino Fa'asuamaleaui Tino Fa'asuamaleaui Tino Fa'asuamaleaui
4 Phillip Sami AJ Brimson AJ Brimson AJ Brimson
3 AJ Brimson Jacob Saifiti Jacob Saifiti Alofiana Khan-Pereira
2 Jacob Saifiti Phillip Sami Phillip Sami Phillip Sami
1 Fletcher Sharpe Alofiana Khan-Pereira Alofiana Khan-Pereira Jacob Saifiti

 

 2025-05-09T10:00:00Z 
 
 
 
Accor Stadium
SOU   
22
FT
14
   BRI
   Crowd: 13,747
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Ethan Lee Chalk
5 Latrell Mitchell Latrell Mitchell Latrell Mitchell Latrell Mitchell
4 Keaon Koloamatangi Kotoni Staggs Keaon Koloamatangi Keaon Koloamatangi
3 Kotoni Staggs Keaon Koloamatangi Patrick Carrigan Payne Haas
2 Patrick Carrigan Patrick Carrigan Kotoni Staggs Patrick Carrigan
1 Euan Aitken Payne Haas Payne Haas Kotoni Staggs

 

 2025-05-10T05:00:00Z 
 
 
 
GIO Stadium
CBR   
20
FT
32
   CAN
   Crowd: 23,867
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Ethan Lee Chalk
5 Stephen Crichton Stephen Crichton Stephen Crichton Stephen Crichton
4 Viliame Kikau Jacob Kiraz Viliame Kikau Connor Tracey
3 Jacob Kiraz Hudson Young Jacob Kiraz Viliame Kikau
2 Hudson Young Viliame Kikau Joseph Tapine Ethan Strange
1 Joseph Tapine Connor Tracey Jamal Fogarty Joseph Tapine

 

 2025-05-10T07:30:00Z 
 
 
 
WIN Stadium
STI   
14
FT
15
   NZW
   Crowd: 12,919
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Ethan Lee Chalk
5 Mitchell Barnett Mitchell Barnett Erin Clark Erin Clark
4 Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad Erin Clark Mitchell Barnett Mitchell Barnett
3 Jaydn Su'A Jaydn Su'A Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad Luke Metcalf
2 Erin Clark Luke Metcalf Jaydn Su'A Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad
1 Jack de Belin Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad Luke Metcalf Clinton Gutherson

 

 2025-05-10T09:35:00Z 
 
 
 
QLD Country Bank
NQL   
30
FT
30
   PEN
   Crowd: 19,324
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Ethan Lee Chalk
5 Blaize Talagi Scott Drinkwater Blaize Talagi Blaize Talagi
4 Viliami Vailea Blaize Talagi Scott Drinkwater Scott Drinkwater
3 Isaah Yeo Isaah Yeo Viliami Vailea Jaxon Purdue
2 Jaxon Purdue Jaxon Purdue Isaah Yeo Isaah Yeo
1 Scott Drinkwater Viliami Vailea Jaxon Purdue Viliami Vailea

 

 2025-05-11T04:00:00Z 
 
 
 
AAMI Park
MEL   
64
FT
0
   WST
   Crowd: 17,376
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Ethan Lee Chalk
5 Ryan Papenhuyzen Ryan Papenhuyzen Ryan Papenhuyzen Ryan Papenhuyzen
4 Xavier Coates Cameron Munster Cameron Munster Cameron Munster
3 Cameron Munster Nelson Asofa-Solomona Xavier Coates Xavier Coates
2 Nelson Asofa-Solomona Jahrome Hughes Nelson Asofa-Solomona Eliesa Katoa
1 Jahrome Hughes Xavier Coates Jahrome Hughes Nelson Asofa-Solomona

 

 2025-05-11T06:05:00Z 
 
 
 
4 Pines Park
MAN   
14
FT
30
   CRO
   Crowd: 15,823
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Ethan Lee Chalk
5 Nicho Hynes Nicho Hynes Nicho Hynes Nicho Hynes
4 Billy Burns Billy Burns Billy Burns Addin Fonua-Blake
3 Addin Fonua-Blake Addin Fonua-Blake Jesse Colquhoun Billy Burns
2 Tolutau Koula Jesse Colquhoun Addin Fonua-Blake Jesse Ramien
1 Jesse Ramien Tolutau Koula Kayal Iro Blayke Brailey

Top Ten

