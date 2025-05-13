It was another weekend of unanimous verdicts from our panel of judges in Zero Tackle's NRL MVP race, with six of the eight games having a player score a perfect 20.
The only two games which didn't have a perfect 20 were the closest two of the weekend, with Blaize Talagi and Scott Drinkwater splitting the top vote in the North Queensland Cowboys draw with the Penrith Panthers, and Mitchell Barnett and Erin Clark splitting maximum votes in the one-point win for the New Zealand Warriors over the St George Illawarra Dragons.
Elsewhere, Herbie Farnworth, Tino Fa'asuamaleaui, Latrell Mitchell, Stephen Crichton, Ryan Papenhuyzen and Nicho Hynes all managed a perfect score during Round 10, with just a single weekend now remaining before the State of Origin period of the 2025 campaign gets underway.
The gap at the top remains 18 votes, with Terrell May and James Tedesco both failing to score. Payne Haas and Hudson Young remain third and fourth, albeit both five votes closer after they managed to score those totals over the weekend.
William Kennedy and Jye Gray are still in the top ten, while votes for Connor Tracey, Papenuyzen, Cameron Munster and Patrick Carrigan have again shifted the shape of the top ten.
Hynes, who scored 20 for the Sharks, is also closing on the Top 10 with it being his second perfect game in as many weeks.
During every round of the 2025 NRL season, four judges from Zero Tackle's team (founder Matt Clements, writers Ethan Lee Chalk and Dan Nichols, and myself as editor), will assign votes on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis for every game during the season, with results to be published each week here on Zero Tackle.
Without any further ado, here are the votes from Round 10.
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Herbie Farnworth
|Herbie Farnworth
|Herbie Farnworth
|Herbie Farnworth
|4
|Josh Addo-Carr
|Isaiah Iongi
|Isaiah Iongi
|Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow
|3
|Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow
|Josh Addo-Carr
|Josh Addo-Carr
|Isaiah Iongi
|2
|Isaiah Iongi
|Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow
|Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow
|Josh Addo-Carr
|1
|Jack Bostock
|Isaiya Katoa
|Isaiya Katoa
|Isaiya Katoa
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Tino Fa'asuamaleaui
|Tino Fa'asuamaleaui
|Tino Fa'asuamaleaui
|Tino Fa'asuamaleaui
|4
|Phillip Sami
|AJ Brimson
|AJ Brimson
|AJ Brimson
|3
|AJ Brimson
|Jacob Saifiti
|Jacob Saifiti
|Alofiana Khan-Pereira
|2
|Jacob Saifiti
|Phillip Sami
|Phillip Sami
|Phillip Sami
|1
|Fletcher Sharpe
|Alofiana Khan-Pereira
|Alofiana Khan-Pereira
|Jacob Saifiti
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Latrell Mitchell
|Latrell Mitchell
|Latrell Mitchell
|Latrell Mitchell
|4
|Keaon Koloamatangi
|Kotoni Staggs
|Keaon Koloamatangi
|Keaon Koloamatangi
|3
|Kotoni Staggs
|Keaon Koloamatangi
|Patrick Carrigan
|Payne Haas
|2
|Patrick Carrigan
|Patrick Carrigan
|Kotoni Staggs
|Patrick Carrigan
|1
|Euan Aitken
|Payne Haas
|Payne Haas
|Kotoni Staggs
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Stephen Crichton
|Stephen Crichton
|Stephen Crichton
|Stephen Crichton
|4
|Viliame Kikau
|Jacob Kiraz
|Viliame Kikau
|Connor Tracey
|3
|Jacob Kiraz
|Hudson Young
|Jacob Kiraz
|Viliame Kikau
|2
|Hudson Young
|Viliame Kikau
|Joseph Tapine
|Ethan Strange
|1
|Joseph Tapine
|Connor Tracey
|Jamal Fogarty
|Joseph Tapine
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Mitchell Barnett
|Mitchell Barnett
|Erin Clark
|Erin Clark
|4
|Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad
|Erin Clark
|Mitchell Barnett
|Mitchell Barnett
|3
|Jaydn Su'A
|Jaydn Su'A
|Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad
|Luke Metcalf
|2
|Erin Clark
|Luke Metcalf
|Jaydn Su'A
|Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad
|1
|Jack de Belin
|Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad
|Luke Metcalf
|Clinton Gutherson
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Blaize Talagi
|Scott Drinkwater
|Blaize Talagi
|Blaize Talagi
|4
|Viliami Vailea
|Blaize Talagi
|Scott Drinkwater
|Scott Drinkwater
|3
|Isaah Yeo
|Isaah Yeo
|Viliami Vailea
|Jaxon Purdue
|2
|Jaxon Purdue
|Jaxon Purdue
|Isaah Yeo
|Isaah Yeo
|1
|Scott Drinkwater
|Viliami Vailea
|Jaxon Purdue
|Viliami Vailea
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Ryan Papenhuyzen
|Ryan Papenhuyzen
|Ryan Papenhuyzen
|Ryan Papenhuyzen
|4
|Xavier Coates
|Cameron Munster
|Cameron Munster
|Cameron Munster
|3
|Cameron Munster
|Nelson Asofa-Solomona
|Xavier Coates
|Xavier Coates
|2
|Nelson Asofa-Solomona
|Jahrome Hughes
|Nelson Asofa-Solomona
|Eliesa Katoa
|1
|Jahrome Hughes
|Xavier Coates
|Jahrome Hughes
|Nelson Asofa-Solomona
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Nicho Hynes
|Nicho Hynes
|Nicho Hynes
|Nicho Hynes
|4
|Billy Burns
|Billy Burns
|Billy Burns
|Addin Fonua-Blake
|3
|Addin Fonua-Blake
|Addin Fonua-Blake
|Jesse Colquhoun
|Billy Burns
|2
|Tolutau Koula
|Jesse Colquhoun
|Addin Fonua-Blake
|Jesse Ramien
|1
|Jesse Ramien
|Tolutau Koula
|Kayal Iro
|Blayke Brailey
Top Ten
|PLAYER
|1
|Terrell
May
|0
|120
|2
|James
Tedesco
|0
|102
|3
|Payne
Haas
|5
|101
|4
|Hudson
Young
|5
|94
|5
|William
Kennedy
|0
|86
|6
|Jye
Gray
|0
|79
|6
|Connor
Tracey
|5
|79
|8
|Ryan
Papenhuyzen
|20
|78
|9
|Cameron
Munster
|15
|77
|10
|Patrick
Carrigan
|9
|76