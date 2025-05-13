It was another weekend of unanimous verdicts from our panel of judges in Zero Tackle's NRL MVP race, with six of the eight games having a player score a perfect 20.

The only two games which didn't have a perfect 20 were the closest two of the weekend, with Blaize Talagi and Scott Drinkwater splitting the top vote in the North Queensland Cowboys draw with the Penrith Panthers, and Mitchell Barnett and Erin Clark splitting maximum votes in the one-point win for the New Zealand Warriors over the St George Illawarra Dragons.

Elsewhere, Herbie Farnworth, Tino Fa'asuamaleaui, Latrell Mitchell, Stephen Crichton, Ryan Papenhuyzen and Nicho Hynes all managed a perfect score during Round 10, with just a single weekend now remaining before the State of Origin period of the 2025 campaign gets underway.

ADVERTISEMENT

The gap at the top remains 18 votes, with Terrell May and James Tedesco both failing to score. Payne Haas and Hudson Young remain third and fourth, albeit both five votes closer after they managed to score those totals over the weekend.

William Kennedy and Jye Gray are still in the top ten, while votes for Connor Tracey, Papenuyzen, Cameron Munster and Patrick Carrigan have again shifted the shape of the top ten.

Hynes, who scored 20 for the Sharks, is also closing on the Top 10 with it being his second perfect game in as many weeks.

ADVERTISEMENT

During every round of the 2025 NRL season, four judges from Zero Tackle's team (founder Matt Clements, writers Ethan Lee Chalk and Dan Nichols, and myself as editor), will assign votes on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis for every game during the season, with results to be published each week here on Zero Tackle.

Without any further ado, here are the votes from Round 10.

QLD Country Bank NQL 30 FT 30 PEN MATCH CENTRE ▶︎

4 Pines Park MAN 14 FT 30 CRO MATCH CENTRE ▶︎

Top Ten

Click here to view the full leaderboard.