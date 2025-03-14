What has felt like a never-ending saga between Jackson Topine and the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs has become even more complicated, with six former players being called as witnesses to the court case.

According to the Daily Telegraph, the former players being summoned include Tevita Pangai Junior, Jayden Okunbor, Raymond Faitala-Mariner, Chris Patolo, Khaled Rhajab, and Fa'amanu Brown.

It's been said that the players were present during a team training session, which reportedly saw Topine made to wrestle up to 35 teammates for being late to a training session.

Topine has claimed he has suffered both physical and mental harm as a result of the punishment and is now suing his former club for millions.

The former-Bulldog's legal team has discussed plans to retrieve evidence from all six players to continue building their case against the club.

The court has deemed that Topine's legal team must provide the Bulldogs with a written statement by March 19 outlining what evidence they plan to seek from the witnesses relating to the facts of the case.

The court has also ruled that Topine is to attend an appointment with the Bulldogs' expert witness, psychiatrist Adam Martin, before April 12.

Topine hasn't played an NRL match since 2023.