Kalyn Ponga is set to be shifted from fullback in a bid to get the Newcastle captain more involved, and open the door for a potential recruit to join the side.

Ponga hasn't started a game at five-eighth since Round 3, 2019, however The Daily Telegraph reports the Queenslander is set to move into the front line as head coach Adam O'Brien attempts to get his marquee man more ball.

Having reportedly told O'Brien that he's more than happy to play wherever most benefits the team, Ponga has trained at six during his non-contact return to the paddock.

While it certainly gets their captain more involved in a contest, the positional switch also opens the door for Newcastle to lure Manly's Reuben Garrick up the M1 and straight into a Knights' number one jersey.

Garrick is reportedly eager to remain at fullback, where he's deputised in 2022 following the season-ending injury to Tom Trbojevic back in May. Despite missing the final month of the regular season with a shoulder injury, Garrick has been sublime filling in this season, and a full-time move there could sway him away from the Northern beaches.

Currently earning 'winger money', a permanent move into the custodian role could see Garrick's pay cheque double.

However, the return of Tom Trbojevic at fullback next season coupled with Jason Saab's recent ACL tear means Reuben is all but certain to spend 2023 on the wing, unless he can manoeuvre an early release from his contract.

Garrick is signed through to the end of 2023 at Manly, however the outside back will hit the open market on November 1st, a date surely circled on Adam O'Brien's calendar.