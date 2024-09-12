The Sydney Roosters will face their toughest test on Friday to kick off the 2024 NRL Finals as they take on the defending premiers in the Panthers' final match at their home stadium for over 12 months.

Not only do the Roosters have a terrible record against the three-time reigning premiers over the past four seasons, but they will have to win without star quartet Brandon Smith, Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, Sam Walker and Victor Radley.

However, their injuries have allowed other players to enter the team and grant them the opportunity to showcase their talents on the big stage. One of those players is forward Siua Wong.

Beginning the year as the club's starting back-rower for the opening two rounds of the season, Siua Wong would soon find himself demoted to the NSW Cup.

Failing to live up to the heights of last season, where he was seen as one of the best rookie forwards, Wong has been granted another opportunity this week as he goes up against the best forward pack in the competition.

"Every player wants to be in the starting 17 side but part of that journey comes with challenges and adversity and that was kind of my time to face those challenges and adversity," Wong told Zero Tackle.

"I would try to keep my head down and come out that way and more of a better and better player."

Finding himself out of the pecking order, Wong credits teammate Angus Crichton with helping him the most during this difficult period.

Surprisingly, Wong was used ahead of Crichton in the opening two matches before the latter re-entered the team and went on to earn the 2024 Brad Fittler medal.

"Angus was pretty supportive and inspiring for me just because he started in (NSW) Cup at the beginning of the season," Wong added.

"He was someone that was always into me at training to keep working hard, put my head down and put my best foot forward and I credit it to his support because he's been in the same situation.

"For him to still be able to mentor me, even though he was the one that started in Cup and kind of switched roles, it's been such a grateful experience for myself having him.

"He's had such a great year and it's a credit to his hard work. The best thing about (the relationship off the field) is that we're all mates at the end of the day (and) that's what makes it easier for us to come in and get our preparation done for the week.

"It reminds me of back when I was in school. Going to school with your mates and then getting to play with them on the weekends give me the same vibe and experience here with these boys."

The Sydney Roosters will head to Penrith Park to face the Panthers on Friday night with the winner advancing straight into the preliminary final, while the loser will face the victor of the Canterbury Bulldogs and Manly Sea Eagles.