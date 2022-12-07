Cronulla Sharks star centre and second rower Siosifa Talakai has reportedly agreed to a long-term contract extension with the club.

The Tongan and New South Wales representative, who made his State of Origin debut this year before going on to represent Tonga at the Rugby League World Cup, has reportedly signed a three-year extension which will see him remain with the club until at least the end of the 2026 season.

It means he would be contracted in the Shire for at least the next four seasons.

According to Channel 9s Danny Weidler, the deal has been completed, although an official announcement is yet to be made by the club.

LATEST: @cronullasharks and @NSWBlues Sifa Talakai has secured his future with Cronulla. New deal til the end of 2026. @9NewsSyd @NRLonNine — Danny Weidler (@Danny_Weidler) December 7, 2022

Talakai, who has now made 63 NRL appearances since his 2016 debut, played his first top grade game for the Sharks in 2020 and has since become an almost permanent member of Craig Fitzgibbon's side.

He played 21 games in 2022, as well as making his State of Origin debut, with the star rising to prominence on the back of a barnstorming half of football against the Manly Sea Eagles in Round 7.

While that was Talakai's best game of the season, he had a consistently strong year in the Shire, making 99 tackle breaks at just shy of five per game, while also averaging a staggering 176 metres per game.

His defence left something to be desired against the top teams, but the attacking might of the 25-year-old can't be doubted.

The Sharks have already re-signed backline talents Kade Dykes, Kayal Iro and Ronald Mulitalo to remain with the club beyond the end of the 2023 season, while backline players William Kennedy, Sione Katoa, Lachlan Miller, Matt Ikuvalu and Jesse Ramien remain off-contract at the end of the 2023 campaign.