Round 5 saw a much-improved round of footy compared to last week. We had three thrilling finishes, a return to form for a likely title contender, one of the all-time poor efforts, a stack of tries and unfortunately some stupidity from fans.

We take a look at 20 of the talking points to emerge from Round Six:

1. This was a weekend of incredible centre performances. Kotoni Staggs returned to form in a massive way with a man of the match effort on Friday night. Joseph Manu was the second-best player on the field in that same game. Jesse Ramien was outstanding against the Tigers in a best on ground effort. Throw in Campbell Graham and Izack Tago too. Zac Lomax though, that no-look pass capped off a night to forget.

2. Cody Walker, James Tedesco, Luke Keary, Kalyn Ponga. Four huge names expected to be in Dally M contention. Four names who have thus far delivered well under-par performances. Keary's coming back off a serious injury but is the change in rules affecting the other three? Walker especially has looked a completely different player to the try assist machine of 2021.

3. The Wests Tigers were offensively bad on Sunday afternoon. The Sharks performed at a six, maybe a seven out of ten (tops) yet were three levels above their opponents. With the Eels and Bunnies in the next fortnight, they're legitimately looking at an 0-7 start. It's time for change.

4. Josh Addo-Carr was reportedly promised a crack at the fullback jersey for the Bulldogs. Following Matt Dufty's horror start to the season surely it is time. Addo-Carr had his best game in new colours last night but needs to be far more involved. Name him at fullback!

5. The Sharks brilliant start to the season has come about due to a big shift in attitude on and off the field but the standout for me has been the back three. William Kennedy, Ronaldo Mulitalo and Sione Katoa are routinely running for well over 100 metres per game and are starting sets off brilliantly. It's a Panthers-esque game plan. Brian To'o and Dylan Edwards were able to run for 200+ metres with ease which enabled Penrith to start sets on the front foot. Good signs.

6. Alex Johnston, a try-scoring freak of the highest order, looks to be the biggest loser out of Dane Gagai moving from the club. Taane Milne crossed for a try on Saturday afternoon but he is a run-first centre and Johnston was left with his arms in the air more than once. As a neutral I want to see more from AJ.

7. If you run on the field and disrupt a game, you're fair game. Simple as that. Despite looking harmless you simply never know what dangers are presented by trespassers.

8. The Titans have started the season well below expectation. AJ Brimson's running game has been stunted in a big way since moving into the halves. They have to work out how to get him more involved or else they have a big question to answer at fullback. Outside of one, albeit super destructive run, David Fifita was also quiet.

9. Kyle Flanagan was really good on Sunday evening against top-quality opposition. Talk of "throwing him to the wolves" by recalling him against the Panthers was ridiculous. He wants to play first grade whether that be against the premiers or wooden spoon favourites. Surely he's the best option to partner Matt Burton for 2022.

10. There were plenty of highlights in Round 5 but seeing Shaun Johnson kick the winning field goal then become emotional after the game is right up there. I cannot believe the Warriors allowed him to leave in the first place and I'm super happy to see him performing well. A very likable player who bleeds for that club.

11. Sticking with the Cowboys and Warriors game, how good was it to (finally) see Scott Drinkwater named? He was the Cowboys best upon his return. I've stated previously I believe he's the side's best option in the halves and I stick by that despite staring in the fullback role. Chad Townsend again failed to ice a game despite being in eye-watering money to do just that.

12. There's been a run of poor Thursday night games (which I can't see being broken this week, yikes!) but the Eagles came home with a wet sail to destroy the Knights in Newcastle. Of course, you'd rather field Tom Trbojevic but Manly were forced to play a different style other than relying on their superstar number one. Positive signs in atrocious conditions. Haumole Olakau'atu is a real problem for defensive lines.

13. There is a lot of talk of Michael McGuire and Anthony Griffin being under pressure but how long until Ricky Stuart's job comes under scrutiny? The Raiders have two wins to their name in 2022 thanks to two last ditch comebacks. They could, and probably should be 0-5 right now despite a roster far superior to those fellow strugglers.

14. Two years in a row (2020 and 2021) I picked Mitch Moses to win the Dally M. This year I varied and he looks to have taken that personally. 2022 Mitch Moses is a contender. He is in red hot form despite being a lightning rod for criticism on social media. It's ok to admit the bloke can play... and play he can!

15. Sticking with Dally M medal contenders; is Isaah Yeo the best lock in the game? He was absolutely robbed of Dally M points over the weekend and should probably be a perfect 15 points right now.

16. How awesome was it to see the massive crowd on hand for the (delayed 2021) NRLW Grand Final? Despite being an all Sydney affair the fans in Redcliffe delivered in a big way. The Roosters scrapped into the Finals on points differential and took full advantage by upsetting the Broncos and Dragons to win their first title. I can't wait until the 2022 season gets under way later this year.

17. The Easter Monday clash is always a game you circle in the pre-season. Unfortunately I am not interested in this game as a contest as I simply don't believe there will be one. Happy for the Tigers to prove me wrong but can anyone honestly say they see anything other than Parra by 30 points? A supposed sell out crowd will be there, I can't wait!

18. Braden Hamlin-Uele dead set lives on a diet of raw meat and angry pills. He has been brutal in defence across the opening month and a bit of 2022 and looks worth every cent of his expected extended Sharks deal.

19. Junior Paulo was mightily unlucky to be sat down on Saturday night. A great shot that was should on shoulder before the contact caused Brimson to fall into Paulo's shoulder. If there was ever an argument for a five-minute sin bin, it's that tackle.

20. I will die on this hill but it is time to bin the Dally M points system. Isaah Yeo, Cameron Munster and Kotoni Staggs combined for a total of zero points this weekend despite (for mine) being best on ground in their respective games.