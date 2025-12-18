The NRL have handed a breach notice to Melbourne Storm forward Shawn Blore.

The second-rower faced Downing Centre Local Court court in October over a July 2024 incident where he pled guilty to common assault.

At the time, the Storm confirmed the forward had received a six-month good behaviour bond, but recorded no conviction.

The NRL today confirmed they had hit Blore with a breach notice, but under the terms of the current collective bargaining agreement, the penalty won't be revealed until after the player has a period to respond.

Typically, that is five business days, but given the time of year, the NRL confirmed Blore would have a longer, undisclosed period of time to respond.

"The National Rugby League (NRL) today issued Melbourne Storm player Shawn Blore with a Breach Notice alleging a breach of the NRL Code of Conduct following an NRL Integrity Unit investigation after the finalisation of court proceedings," the NRL wrote.

"The particulars of the Breach Notice are that Blore pleaded guilty to common assault relating to an incident in Sydney in July, 2024.

"Blore will be given an extended opportunity to respond to the Breach Notice, given the time of year."

The Storm, after his court appearance, said Blore was 'genuinely remorseful'.

"Melbourne Storm player Shawn Blore appeared at the Downing Centre Local Court today, where he pleaded guilty to common assault," the club wrote in October.

"The matter relates to an incident that occurred in Sydney in July 2024.

"The Club notified the NRL Integrity Unit at the time of the incident, and Blore fully cooperated with NSW Police throughout their investigation.

"Blore received a six-month good behaviour bond, with no conviction.

"Blore and Storm are grateful for the way the Court dealt with this matter and accept the sentence.

"Blore is genuinely remorseful for his involvement in this incident.

"Melbourne Storm will not be making any further comment on this matter."