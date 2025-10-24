The Melbourne Storm have confirmed Shawn Blore pleaded guilty to common assault in court on Friday morning.

Blore was facing Downing Centre Local Court in Sydney over an incident in July 2024.

While Shawn and brother Dean - who is a former Junior Kiwi and came through the Panthers' junior system - were reported to have pled not guilty per a News Corp report last year, the Storm star second-rower did plead guilty on Friday.

The club confirmed in their statement that the second-rower has received a six-month good behaviour bond over the incident, but recorded no conviction.

They also said that the forward was "genuinely remorseful" for the incident.

"Melbourne Storm player Shawn Blore appeared at the Downing Centre Local Court today, where he pleaded guilty to common assault," the club wrote.

"The matter relates to an incident that occurred in Sydney in July 2024.

"The Club notified the NRL Integrity Unit at the time of the incident, and Blore fully cooperated with NSW Police throughout their investigation.

"Blore received a six-month good behaviour bond, with no conviction.

"Blore and Storm are grateful for the way the Court dealt with this matter and accept the sentence.

"Blore is genuinely remorseful for his involvement in this incident.

"Melbourne Storm will not be making any further comment on this matter."

The NRL integrity unit have not made any comment on Blore and it's unclear if they will now conduct their own investigation of the incident over the off-season with legal matters finalised.