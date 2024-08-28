Melbourne Storm second-rower Shawn Blore has pled not guilty to a charge of alleged affray.

News Corp reports Shawn and brother Dean were charged with the offence following an alleged incident in July, which took place in Sydney.

It's unclear the nature of the alleged incident, however, both Blore brothers entered pleas of not guilty.

The matter has been adjourned and will next be in court on October 16, with it being understood the pair were released on bail after the incident and banned from committing offences of any nature or consuming alcohol in public places, per the report.

The Storm released a statement confirming they are aware of the matter regarding their forward.

"Melbourne Storm player Shawn Blore entered a plea of not guilty in the Downing Centre Local court today after being charged with affray earlier this year," the club wrote.

"The club informed the NRL Integrity Unit at the time of the incident and both Blore and the Club have co-operated with NSW Police with their investigations throughout.

"As the matter is before the courts, the Club will make no further comment."

Blore is among a host of Storm players who have been rested from this weekend's clash in Townsville against the North Queensland Cowboys, however, he has been playing throughout August and there is no indication the court case is the reason for him not playing.

A pre-season recruit for the Storm after being switched with Justin Olam from the Wests Tigers, Blore has played 20 games for the Storm this year and been among their best, with the club sitting at the top of the ladder and having the minor premiership locked in.

Dean, on the other hand, is a former Junior Kiwi and came through the Panthers' junior system, but wasn't able to find the same on-field success as his brother.